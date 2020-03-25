Eat healthy: Wellness plan for coronavirus lockdown days

Neelanjana singh By

Express News Service

Staying happy supports the immune system, but in times like these, anxiety happens to be the predominant emotion. The immune system responds to stress in a negative way. It responds similarly to worry, loneliness and sadness. A time-tested stressbuster is physical exercise of moderate intensity that you can undertake from the comfort of your home. Cooking – or the art of preparing food – is another excellent stressbuster, and now is a better time than any to experiment with it.

Previously I have discussed the various foods that support the immune system and protect us from the onslaught of disease. This week, I put together those recommendations in a sample meal plan. I have intentionally kept the plan simple and practical, so that it is easy to follow. Rushing to the grocery store in search of exotic foods is not something I would encourage you to do at this point in time.

Early morning:

• Tulsi tea with ginger and 2-3 black peppercorns freshly crushed.

• Almonds / peanuts / walnuts / cashews (20-25 g).

Breakfast:

• Colourful fruit bowl (orange / kinnow / strawberry / guava).

• Porridge / upma / poha with veggies and seeds.

• Bowl of curd or glass of lassi / smoothie / spiced buttermilk.

Lunch:

• Colourful salad bowl (carrot / onion / tomato / broccoli / capsicum / beetroot).

• Roti with bajra or ragi flour, or khichdi, or vegetable rice.

• Green leaves cooked in dal or as saag (the more the variety of leaves, the better it is).

• Curd / raita with veggies or fruits.

• Chutney (coconut / amla / garlic / tomato/ curry leaves).

Evening tea:

• Nimbu pani / lemon tea / matcha tea / green tea with lemon.

• 2-3 tbsp roasted seed mixture / chaat prepared with boiled channa or sweet potato / sprouts.

Dinner:

• Soup / Rasam (veggies and dal with spices)

• Egg / tofu/ soy nuggets / paneer salad with veggies

• Idli / appam / cheela with garlic chutney

• Cinnamon apple salad

Bedtime:

• ½ cup milk with ¼ tsp turmeric powder and a large pinch of black pepper

This plan can have many variations depending upon locally available foods.

Diet-related general instructions:

• Include a range of brightly coloured fruits and veggies in your daily diet.

• Infuse your pitcher of water with lemon slices / basil / tulsi / mint / lemongrass for an immunity boost.

• Spinach is the most popular leafy vegetable but we are fortunate to have many others that are just as good, if not better. The leaves of amaranth, fenugreek and moringa provide great value. Never discard the leaves of pumpkin, beetroot, radish, cauliflower and colocasia. They are edible and nutritious and can be used in a variety of ways that I have enumerated in my piece on anaemia.

• Roasted seeds are a great snack. Seeds of sesame, flax, watermelon, sunflower and pumpkin can be kept handy as snack options.

• Use generously while cooking spices like turmeric, black pepper, fenugreek (methi) seeds, black cumin (kalonji) seeds, mustard seeds, cinnamon and asafoetida (hing). Garlic and onions are also value additions.

• Consume every day a probiotic food or drink that contains at least 5 billion microorganisms.

• Use a cooking oil with Omega 3 fatty acids.

Other factors besides diet that play a role in prevention:

• Wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly, several times a day, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds.

• Soak in the sun for the much-needed Vitamin D. Expose the limbs to the early morning sun for 15-20 minutes everyday.

• Breathing and physical indoor exercises for 30 minutes everyday.

• Sleep 6-8 hours as per your routine. You could nap for 30 minutes during the day when homebound. However, don't oversleep, as this is counterproductive.

• Write a gratitude journal.

• Make use of technology to stay connected with friends and family.