STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Eat healthy: Wellness plan for coronavirus lockdown days

Previously, I had discussed foods that support the immune system. This week, I put together those recommendations in a sample meal plan.

Published: 25th March 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

A healthy bowl of salad.

By Neelanjana singh
Express News Service

Staying happy supports the immune system, but in times like these, anxiety happens to be the predominant emotion. The immune system responds to stress in a negative way. It responds similarly to worry, loneliness and sadness. A time-tested stressbuster is physical exercise of moderate intensity that you can undertake from the comfort of your home. Cooking – or the art of preparing food – is another excellent stressbuster, and now is a better time than any to experiment with it. 

Previously I have discussed the various foods that support the immune system and protect us from the onslaught of disease. This week, I put together those recommendations in a sample meal plan. I have intentionally kept the plan simple and practical, so that it is easy to follow. Rushing to the grocery store in search of exotic foods is not something I would encourage you to do at this point in time.

Early morning: 
•    Tulsi tea with ginger and 2-3 black peppercorns freshly crushed.
•    Almonds / peanuts / walnuts / cashews (20-25 g).

Breakfast
•    Colourful fruit bowl (orange / kinnow / strawberry / guava).
•    Porridge / upma / poha with veggies and seeds.
•    Bowl of curd or glass of lassi / smoothie / spiced buttermilk.

Lunch
•    Colourful salad bowl (carrot / onion / tomato / broccoli / capsicum / beetroot).
•    Roti with bajra or ragi flour, or khichdi, or vegetable rice.
•    Green leaves cooked in dal or as saag (the more the variety of leaves, the better it is).
•    Curd / raita with veggies or fruits.
•    Chutney (coconut / amla / garlic / tomato/ curry leaves).

Evening tea: 
•    Nimbu pani / lemon tea / matcha tea / green tea with lemon.  
•    2-3 tbsp roasted seed mixture / chaat prepared with boiled channa or sweet potato / sprouts.

Dinner
•    Soup / Rasam (veggies and dal with spices) 
•    Egg / tofu/ soy nuggets / paneer salad with veggies
•    Idli / appam / cheela with garlic chutney
•    Cinnamon apple salad

Bedtime:
•    ½ cup milk with ¼ tsp turmeric powder and a large pinch of black pepper

This plan can have many variations depending upon locally available foods. 

Diet-related general instructions:
•    Include a range of brightly coloured fruits and veggies in your daily diet.
•    Infuse your pitcher of water with lemon slices / basil / tulsi / mint / lemongrass for an immunity boost.

•    Spinach is the most popular leafy vegetable but we are fortunate to have many others that are just as good, if not better. The leaves of amaranth, fenugreek and moringa provide great value. Never discard the leaves of pumpkin, beetroot, radish, cauliflower and colocasia. They are edible and nutritious and can be used in a variety of ways that I have enumerated in my piece on anaemia.

•    Roasted seeds are a great snack. Seeds of sesame, flax, watermelon, sunflower and pumpkin can be kept handy as snack options.

•    Use generously while cooking spices like turmeric, black pepper, fenugreek (methi) seeds, black cumin (kalonji) seeds, mustard seeds, cinnamon and asafoetida (hing). Garlic and onions are also value additions.

•    Consume every day a probiotic food or drink that contains at least 5 billion microorganisms.

•    Use a cooking oil with Omega 3 fatty acids.

Other factors besides diet that play a role in prevention: 

•    Wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly, several times a day, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds. 

•    Soak in the sun for the much-needed Vitamin D. Expose the limbs to the early morning sun for 15-20 minutes everyday.

•    Breathing and physical indoor exercises for 30 minutes everyday.

•    Sleep 6-8 hours as per your routine. You could nap for 30 minutes during the day when homebound. However, don't oversleep, as this is counterproductive.

•    Write a gratitude journal.

•    Make use of technology to stay connected with friends and family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus social distancing Diet COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp