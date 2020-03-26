STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctors ask pregnant women to increase protein intake to reduce risk of coronavirus

Owing to lockdown, one aspect that might affect pregnant women are routine check-ups.

Pregnant women

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As cases of coronavirus cross 600 in the country, health experts are advising pregnant women, who are at particular risk of both contracting and facing complications due to the coronavirus,  on how to not panic and keep themselves healthy.

Dr Hema Divakar, Director - Divakar Speciality Hospital, Bengaluru said that during pregnancy, the most important aspect is immunity because of various pregnancy stages and hormonal problems. 

“The general rule is to assure that the patient is at the peak of health and immunity is maintained. One has to keep an eye out regarding food habits during pregnancy. Protein is the most important component, while iron, Vitamin C and D are also to be taken more as they can combat flu and build a healthy immune system. The intake of antioxidants is also regulated,” she said. 

COVID-19 LIVE | Death toll reaches 15 in India, eight new cases in Tamil Nadu

Owing to lockdown, one aspect that might affect pregnant women are routine check-ups. While Dr Hema is conducting special online/digital sessions on corona-care for pregnant women, many may not be able to avail such facilities. 

Talking about the fears of miscarriage, premature labour or birth defect, Hema clarified that the child in the womb is very unlikely to be affected by COVID-19.

“The fear that the virus may reach the womb and affect the child is not possible. This is a large virus; it cannot cross the placenta and reach the baby in the womb. Though this may change in the future, information available to us has shown that the virus does not affect the womb. Delivery of the child does not depend on patient’s corona situation at all,” she added.

However, she added that precautionary measures are to be taken post-birth of the child. While there is no reason to stop breastfeeding, it must be checked that the mother is wearing a mask.

