Like a glowworm  

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Think natural beauty and one invariably thinks of The Body Shop. Out with its recent beauty care that comprises red algae extract, it aims to achieve brighter, healthy-looking skin. Their ‘5 in 1’ formula claims to improve brightness, translucency, even tone and minimise appearance of pores.

Well, not far-fetched really, as red algae is known for its brightening and anti-dark spot correction benefits and the other ingredient, vitamin C, is known to support brightening and plumping skin with moisture.

We tried Drops of Light Brightening Serum and Skin Defence Multi-Protection Face Mist SPF45 PA++. While the lightweight serum was absorbed quickly into the skin, leaving it velvety soft and shine-free, the cloud-like mist forms an invisible protective film without leaving the skin feeling sticky and greasy.