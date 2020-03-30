STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

BITS Pilani professor bets on mouthwash that stops coronavirus progression

Dr Suman Kapur, senior professor and dean (institute-wide), BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus, who has formulated the mouthwash, said the product is based on FSSAI-approved nutraceuticals.

Published: 30th March 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor; coronavirus

For representational purposes

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A professor from BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, has said a formulation for mouthwash made from plant-based natural ingredients may prove useful in containing Covid-19, which is known to spread from person to person through respiratory droplets.

Speaking to Express, Dr Suman Kapur, senior professor and dean (institute-wide), BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus, who has formulated the mouthwash, said the product is based on FSSAI-approved nutraceuticals.

This means that it can be developed and put to clinical efficacy trial without any delay. Also, as the product is based on natural ingredients, it can be mass-produced.

How does it work?

Simply put, the mouthwash would sanitise a person’s mouth, so that the droplets originating from the mouth of an infected person while coughing or sneezing would not transmit the virus.

Dr Kapur explained that Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes Covid-19, is known to attack human cells first with a spike protein that is located on the virus.

This spike protein is embedded in an envelope of fat. As soap and detergents disrupt this fat layer, people worldwide are being advised to frequently use sanitisers and soaps to wash hands.

The formulation developed by Dr Kapur contains plant ingredients that are rich in saponins, a compound that disrupts fat just like a soap or a detergent.

Besides, there are plant ingredients that have ‘mannose and mannan-glycan binding molecules’, which can bind to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and block it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus outbreak coronavirus Coronavirus mouthwash BITS Pilani
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp