Double trouble for coronavirus positive expectant moms?

Doctors explain the way out when a pregnant woman were to test positive for COVID-19 prior to delivery.

Published: 06th May 2020 08:31 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  While it felt great to read about how India’s youngest coronavirus patient, a 23-day-old infant was discharged from Gandhi Hospital a week ago, it also gets us thinking about the extra risk that expectant moms would face during this period. Is it different from these women?

With all the hype about Mother’s Day around, we find out if pregnant women are in double trouble in the pandemic times? "The COVID test is same for everyone. The test is done in Gandhi Hospital. We take oropharyngeal swab and send. The effect of Covid on pregnancy is not different than regular patients. If diagnosed positive, they can be admitted in Covid hospital and treated. Pregnancy can be continued," says Dr Manjula Anagani, Chief gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon at Medicover Hospitals, Hyderabad.

"Women at several institutes are being asked to take the Covid-19 test approximately 15 day prior to their delivery. Some private hospitals are also accepting a recent report as testimony right before admission, while a handful require the test to be taken at least five days prior to the estimated admission date. This criteria varies as per the discretion of private hospitals or every states directive. The test is to be taken by pregnant women ready to give birth, even if they are asymptomatic," says Dr. Vanshika Gupta Adukia, Pregnancy, Childbirth and lactation specialist and the Founder of Therhappy.

A nasopharyngeal swab test would be carried out. To avoid the spread of the virus and ensure the general well-being of healthcare professionals and patients alike (including the mother and child), women are being asked to take the test prior to their delivery.

What happens if one were to test positive for COVID-19 prior to delivery? If an expectant mother who is due to give birth tests positive for the virus, she would still be in a position to do so at a healthcare facility. There is a possibility that the chosen medical institute that she initially planned to give birth at, may not be her option if they do not have infrastructure and facilities to combat the COVID- 19 disease. In this situation, she would be directed to the nearest hospital that is equipped to handle a delivery of a COVID-19 positive patient.

The delivery would require all doctors to follow the treatment protocols and carry out procedures with PPE on. An infection specialist team would be on stand by, staff numbers would be kept down to a minimum and it would be ensured that there is no contact between mother and child.

Dr. Kavitha Naragoni, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician surgeon, Continental Hospitals, says, "Several changes occur to a woman’s body during pregnancy, which include reduced lung function, increased cardiac output, increased oxygen consumption, and changes to the immune system. Due to these changes, pregnant women have had an increased risk of severe complications from the infection with viruses from the same family as COVID-19, and other viral respiratory infections. So it is important for pregnant women to protect themselves from illnesses."

Her tip: Reduce, postpone and/ or increase the interval between antenatal visits to prevent the risk of infection.

Coronavirus
