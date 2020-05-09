STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Being glued to digital screens can be harmful: Experts

Experts are of the view that proper eye care should be taken to avoid infections like conjunctivitis, dry eyes and corneal ulcers which can cause permanent blindness.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While following the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, people are confining themselves to digital screens, which in the long run may have serious effect on their vision. Experts are of the view that proper eye care should be taken to avoid infections like conjunctivitis, dry eyes and corneal ulcers which can cause permanent blindness.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, eyes are also highly susceptible to various types of infections, and hence social distancing and prioritising the personal hygiene quotient can assist in preventing any type of infections (corona virus do not have proven incidences of spread through eyes, yet precautions are necessary). Washing hands and avoiding eye contacts will help in preventing any infectious disease. Avoid rubbing eyes as our fingers can easily transmit the germs. Always wash eyes with cold water whenever returning from outside. Avoid rubbing them which can lead to dry eyes and may aggravate itching,” said Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev, President, All India Opthamological Society (AIOS).

