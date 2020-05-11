We are expecting to see many first-time online consumers: WOW Skin

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The world is not going to be the same post lockdown. It is going to take a very long time before we get back to normal, so businesses will have to look at more creative ways to do their job or how they transact with customers.



It surely is going to be challenging, but it also will bring in opportunities for a lot of companies, at least on the online platform. Digital and contactless interaction is going to be the need of the hour for all customers.

We are a health and beauty company and are available on most e-commerce sites, and have been selling as essential goods ever since the first lockdown, but still our business initially went down by 90 per cent. However, we have managed to revive 60 per cent of it during this period since our products come under the essential services segment.

As e-commerce will be the way to go forward, we are expecting to see a lot of first-time online consumers. This is going to be a necessity. People are going to be cautious about going to malls or crowded places, so online shopping is going to be a solution to problems like this.



Traditional retail places will face some challenges. Maybe there will be new ways about conducting businesses, and this is the main discussion in the market right now.



For example, the government has time and again requested e-commerce players to work with kirana stores, and they have met with some success. Trust is going to be a very big currency in this market condition.