STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

We are expecting to see many first-time online consumers: WOW Skin

As e-commerce will be the way to go forward, we are expecting to see a lot of first-time online consumers. This is going to be a necessity.

Published: 11th May 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Chowdhary Co-founder, WOW Skin Science

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The world is not going to be the same post lockdown. It is going to take a very long time before we get back to normal, so businesses will have to look at more creative ways to do their job or how they transact with customers.

It surely is going to be challenging, but it also will bring in opportunities for a lot of companies, at least on the online platform. Digital and contactless interaction is going to be the need of the hour for all customers. 

We are a health and beauty company and are available on most e-commerce sites, and have been selling as essential goods ever since the first lockdown, but still our business initially went down by 90 per cent. However, we have managed to revive 60 per cent of it during this period since our products come under the essential services segment. 

As e-commerce will be the way to go forward, we are expecting to see a lot of first-time online consumers. This is going to be a necessity. People are going to be cautious about going to malls or crowded places, so online shopping is going to be a solution to problems like this. 

Traditional retail places will face some challenges. Maybe there will be new ways about conducting businesses, and this is the main discussion in the market right now.

For example, the government has time and again requested e-commerce players to work with kirana stores, and they have met with some success. Trust is going to be a very big currency in this market condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
skincare
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp