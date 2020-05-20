STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

IIT Guwahati researchers develop ways to prevent memory loss due to Alzheimer's disease

Published: 20th May 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati claimed to have developed ways to prevent or reduce short-term memory losses associated with Alzheimer's disease.

The team claims their research has provided a different path that may extend the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

The four-member team has studied neurochemical principles of Alzheimer's to explore new ways to prevent accumulation of neurotoxic molecules in the brain, that are associated with short-term memory loss due to Alzheimer's.

The study has been published in reputed international journals including ACS Chemical Neuroscience, RSC Advances of Royal Society of Chemistry, BBA and Neuropeptides.

"The development of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is important especially for India, which has the third highest number of Alzheimer's patients in the world, after China and US, with more than four million people falling prey to the memory loss associated with it.

While current treatments only alleviate some of the symptoms of the disease, there is no disruptive therapeutic approach yet that can treat the underlying causes of Alzheimer's," said Vibin Ramakrishnan, Professor at the institute's Department of Biosciences.

"Approximately hundred potential drugs for treatment of Alzheimer's disease have failed between 1998 and 2011, which shows the gravity of the problem.

We have explored interesting methods such as application of low-voltage electric field and the use of 'trojan peptides' to arrest aggregation of neurotoxic molecules in the brain," he added.

According to Harshal Nemade, Professor at Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, the team found that application of a low-voltage, safe electrical field can reduce the formation and accumulation of toxic neurodegenerative molecules that cause short-term memory loss in Alzheimer's disease.

"We found that external electric or magnetic field modulates the structure of these peptide molecules, thereby preventing aggregation. Upon exposure to electric field, we could retard the degeneration of nerve cells to an extent of 17 - 35 per cent.

Objectively, this would translate to about 10 years delay in the onset of the disease.

"However, it would take testing in animal models and clinical trials before bringing in such new therapeutic approaches into human treatment," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIT Guwahati Alzheimer's Alzheimer's disease Alzheimer's cure memory loss
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp