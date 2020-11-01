Pain management during and after chikungunya  

By Express News Service

Pain from Chikungunya can disable you from conducting routine activities. Symptoms usually begin at day three or four after being infected. The most common ones are fever and joint pain. The bigger issue, however, is that the pain persists for years, especially in certain joints. It can also lead to chronic arthritis and joint stiffness.

In these conditions, physiotherapy plays an important role. Start with passive movement of painful joints, along with gentle stretching. Joints such as the hip, knee and shoulders become stiffer than the rest. If the patient is in excruciating pain, electrotherapy helps. One could need this for months, but it varies from body to body.

Citrus foods rich in Vitamin C are advised to help develop a strong immune response. It also helps the digestive system to maintain enough fluid to avoid inflammation.Dr Krishan Mohan Singh, Consultant Physiotherapist and Ergonomist.

