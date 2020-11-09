STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cases of STI increase amid COVID-19

The research was conducted in Milan, Italy and compared the number of cases between March 15, 2020 and April 14, 2020, with the corresponding period in 2019 and found it to be higher.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The lockdown should have reduced the opportunity of sexual encounters and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), experts had assumed, but they are surprised to see an increase in such cases in the city. 

A research presented at the 29th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress recently found that despite physical restrictions and social distancing that came with the lockdown and the ongoing pandemic, diagnosis of STIs, including gonorrhoea, secondary syphilis and mycoplasma genitalium (MG), had increased. 

Dr Sunil Eshwar, Lead Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster RV Hospital, said, “Commonsense is that social isolation and the closure of leisure venues may significantly reduce the opportunity for casual sexual encounters, and some also suggested that quarantine and social distancing measures might reduce the incidence of STIs in the future.

But that is not the case.” Dr Meena Muthiah, HoD and Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, said that she has seen an increase in cases by 30-35 per cent amid the pandemic. “There is definitely an increase in the number of conceptions since the lockdown, as people were confined to their homes.

There is an increase in STI, mostly lower genital tract infection like warts, candida and bacterial vaginosis.” Dr Eshwar said that he is now seeing thrice the number of cases of pelvic inflammatory disease as compared to pre-Covid times. “Untreated chlamydia and gonorrhea infection may result in pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). PID can lead to chronic pelvic pain, tubal factor infertility and ectopic pregnancy — all of which may negatively impact a woman’s future reproductive potential.

It is important to abstain from sex until seven days after you’ve completed antibiotic treatment and any sores have healed. Experts also suggest women be retested in about three months because there’s a high chance of reinfection.”The experts recommend use of condoms, self-administered hormonal contraceptive pills and home-based STI screening and treatment kits to help youth prevent unintended pregnancies and STIs.The treatment given to patients with STIs usually consists of  antibiotics or antivirals.

