STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

24% of people are borderline diabetic: Study

In the 50-plus age group, 68% are prediabetic; Lifestyle, diet crucial factors
 

Published: 15th November 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Diabetes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A study done on 4,A study conducted on 4,53,854 people across five cities -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad -- by Neurberg Diagnostics found that 24 per cent of the people were prediabetic, ie borderline diabetic. 

November 14 is World Diabetes Day. The study, done between October 2018 and October 2020, assessed their fasting blood sugar levels and observed that among those over 50 years of age, prevalence was highest at 68 per cent. This was followed by the 36 to 50 age group, with 24 per cent, and 8 per cent in the under-35 age group. 

In Bengaluru, out of 3,37,307 people tested, 81,075 were pre-diabetic, with the highest number of people (55,111) falling in the over-50 age group. The study also found that more men than women were pre-diabetic as well as diabetic. 

Dr Sujay Prasad, medical director, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, “Before becoming diabetic, a healthy person goes through a stage of prediabetes, lasting a few months to a couple of years, depending on lifestyle and diet. During the prediabetes stage, blood sugar is elevated, but not enough to satisfy international criteria.

This awareness will help persons with prediabetes manage sugar levels and prevent them from becoming diabetic. Regular monitoring is a sure way of becoming aware if one is prediabetic.” The study found that about 0.32% of prediabetics were in the 0-18 age group.

On this, Dr Prasad added, “Prediabetes can develop at any age, however, with advanced age, risk becomes higher.” There are no symptoms in prediabetes, which makes it as much of a silent killer as diabetes. It can be reversed with diet, exercise and weight loss, provided the person does not gain the weight back.

“Blood sugar from food needs to be pushed into muscles, liver and fat, which is done by insulin. But when there is too much blood sugar, it spills into the blood. The body produces more and more insulin, while the organs develop insulin resistance.

Excess blood sugar then settles around the belly. This leads to fatty liver in men and PCOD in women. Insulin resistance leads to weight gain,” said Dr Ritessh V Raj, consultant diabetologist, Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory. Organs such as kidney, eyes, as well as, the nervous system cannot resist insulin and then get affected. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Diabetes Day
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp