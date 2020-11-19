STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Find out how you can lose the extra Diwali pounds

For each of us the festive season has a different meaning, and there are different aspects to look forward to.

Published: 19th November 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

healthy food

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  For each of us the festive season has a different meaning, and there are different aspects to look forward to. However, there is one thing that’s common across cities, cultures and families -abundance of delicious food. Festivals are a prime time to indulge in decadent food, sweet or savoury, and it is during this time most of us throw caution to the wind and over binge.  

It is just post-Diwali and most of us are fretting our lack of control on ghee-laden mithais during that period. Yasmin Karachiwala, fitness and celebrity master instructor gives tips to get fit by eating healthy. 
Replace oily snacks with healthy alternatives like almonds

To avoid snacking on oily and fried food, replace them with healthier alternatives like almonds. Almonds make for a tasty snack, which also add positively to health. Almonds provide energy and will keep you active through the day. They are known to have satiating properties, which will help keep you full in between meals. You could them plain, salted, roasted or even flavoured. Alternately if you like experimenting, try making a batch of rasam spiked almonds or channa masala almonds by mixing flavours to create healthy, and yet tasty snacks.

Dark chocolate for dessert 
Instead of adding typical desserts like barfi or gulab jamun, opt for unconventional forms of sweet such as dark chocolate. Dark chocolate generally contains less sugar than milk chocolate and is also a rich source of antioxidants and minerals. However, although dark chocolate is a good alternative to sweets, moderation is the key. When you have the craving, you can indulge a little. Besides this, there are several ways to add dark chocolate to your diet. Grate it over fruit salads, giving it a bitter-sweet taste or melt the dark chocolate over a saucepan and dip roasted almonds/cut fruits such as strawberries into it.

Just grill it! 
To make sure your food is delicious yet healthy, instead of frying, opt for grilling food. For instance you can make grilled vegetable kebabs and stuff it in paneer or your pick of vegetables such as carrots, beans, onions, capsicums, etc. Add some spices along with it and you will definitely not end up feeling guilty about your choice.

Grilling is better as the resultant food is low in calorie than fried foods and most importantly it makes sure the nutrient content in the food is intact.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diet lifestyle Health food Dieting
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp