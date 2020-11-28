New spike in bladder problems due to delay in treament during lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Observing bladder awareness in the month of November, city-based urologists say that they have been witnessing a significant jump in number of patients with complicated bladder related ailments.

Experts say that the majority of these patients are those who had stopped their treatment midway or delayed seeking medical attention during the lockdown in fear of getting infected by the coronavirus. Informs Dr. G Soundarya, Urologist, Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital, Hyderabad, “We are at present getting patients with lots of complications and treating them has become quite challenging for us as due to the coronavirus pandemic, patients have delayed seeking medical help and thus have endangered their health and even risked their lives.”

Informs Dr. S. Bhargava Reddy, Urologist, Sri Sri Holistic Hospital, Hyderabad, “Delaying simple surgeries like kidney stone removal could lead to major issues in the long run. Delaying treatment is not the right option. Hospitals are taking all precautions to ensure patient get treated on time.”