STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

New spike in bladder problems due to delay in treament during lockdown

Observing bladder awareness in the month of November, city-based urologists say that they have been witnessing a significant jump in number of patients with complicated bladder related ailments. 

Published: 28th November 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Recovery, medical, doctor, hospital treatment

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Observing bladder awareness in the month of November, city-based urologists say that they have been witnessing a significant jump in number of patients with complicated bladder related ailments. 

Experts say that the majority of these patients are those who had stopped their treatment midway or delayed seeking medical attention during the lockdown in fear of getting infected by the coronavirus. Informs Dr. G Soundarya, Urologist, Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital, Hyderabad, “We are at present getting patients with lots of complications and treating them has become quite challenging for us as due to the coronavirus pandemic, patients have delayed seeking medical help and thus have endangered their health and even risked their lives.” 

Informs Dr. S. Bhargava Reddy, Urologist, Sri Sri Holistic Hospital, Hyderabad, “Delaying simple surgeries like kidney stone removal could lead to major issues in the long run. Delaying treatment is not the right option. Hospitals are taking all precautions to ensure patient get treated on time.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bladder problems
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp