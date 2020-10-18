A touch of purity

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

With the winter round the corner, it was natural that the skin cried out for some nourishment. This time, we decide to try age-old grandma’s secret, albeit in a new packing. OneLife’s Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil and Lavender and Green Tea Bathing Bar were the products we zeroed in on for their purity.

Though the coconut oil can also be consumed, we decided to go with some nice massage sessions. Packed with natural lauric acid, the immune-supporting nutrient was just perfect for a ritualistic pre-shower massage and also a pre-bedtime mini spa session.

The Lavender And Green Tea Bathing Bar made of natural ingredients not only feels fresh on the skin but also has a lasting floral fragrance and helps calm the mind and body. Wish it was slightly softer to the touch. Brownie points to the brand for bringing natural beauty at a cost-effective price.

Lavender And Green Tea Bathing Bar: Rs 250

Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil:Rs 170

Availability: www.onelifeindia.in