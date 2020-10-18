STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Bane of high heels

Wearing high heels routinely can overstrain muscles, leading to an injury.

Published: 18th October 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Express News Service

Wearing high heels routinely can overstrain muscles, leading to an injury. It can strain your ankles and other tendons surrounding the foot, ending up in tendonitis. Extra weight and pressure on the front of the foot can even cause a stress fracture.

Harvard studies have found that wearing a two-inch heel places 23 percent more strain on the inner knee than wearing flat shoes. Heels cause you to bend your knees unnaturally, which increases pressure placed on the joints and can lead to pain. Unlike other types of shoes, heels lack any significant shock absorption.

You can end up with callouses, shortened Achilles tendon, lower back pain, knee buckling or sprained ankles. Physiotherapy modalities such as ultrasound, wax bath laser therapy, faradic foot bath and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation help to relieve pain.

Apply cold packs in case of swelling. Therapeutic massage procedures help in pain relief. Stretching of the calf muscle and plantar fascia release the pain too. Strengthening of intrinsic muscles also helps.

Dr Krishan Mohan Singh, Consultant Physiotherapist and Ergonomist. Email:
DrkrishanmohanPT@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp