Asthma patients urged to adopt ways to keep their condition under control

We live in uncertain times and it is this uncertainty which demands that lives should be tailored adequately to effectively deal with the situation.

Published: 31st October 2020 03:59 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  We live in uncertain times and it is this uncertainty which demands that lives should be tailored adequately to effectively deal with the situation.  Experts are of the view that to begin with,  priority should be given to health and wellness, especially those with low immunity or comorbidities. Though everyone is vulnerable, those with asthma need to take special care and attention. Doctors say during these pandemic times when it is difficult for asthma patients to access emergency and critical care facilities, the best option is to adopt steps to keep the asthma under control.  

“In the prevailing scenario, the individual has a heightened risk of being exposed to  infection. So, in a way, by continuing to keep asthma under control, those with asthma are reducing their chances of exposure to viral infection,” said Paramez,  senior consultant and head of department, pulmonology and critical care, Lisie Hospital.  According to the Global Burden Disease Report, around 93 million people in India  suffer from chronic respiratory ailments. Of these, around 37 million are asthmatics.

India accounts for over 42 per cent of all asthma-related deaths globally, says the report.  Rajeev Narang, consultant pulmonologist at Dr Narang’s Hospital, said, “People with asthma are advised to take inhalers to keep their asthma under control. Patients with asthma should never stop use of inhalers unless advised otherwise by a medical professional. Discontinuing  use of inhaler can put the patient at a higher risk of asthma attacks.” 

Asthmatics should avoid unscheduled visits to the clinic. Though asthma is associated with cough and breathlessness, fever is unusual, said Rajeev.  It is recommended that an MDI with a spacer be used to relieve acute symptoms. In case, the patient needs to use nebulisers, ensure steps for their safe use as recommended by  the doctor. 

