78 per cent parents ready to skip a year of schooling: Survey

The survey was done among 3,600 parents and an equal number of children, between the age group of 7-17 years.

Published: 01st September 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

children studying

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As we progress further into the lockdown, children have been bearing the negative impact of being constrained inside the four walls of their houses for too long. As COVID- 19 continues to unleash its wrath across the globe, it has inadvertently turned the lives of children upside down. With a sudden transition to online learning and prolonged screen time with no outdoor play and limited social interaction, the long term impact on children’s mental and physical health remains dubious.

According to ‘Kids Under Covid’, a research study and survey by SP Robotic Works, 78 per cent of Indian parents are unwilling to send their wards to school immediately post lockdown, even if that entails repeating an academic year. The survey was done among 3,600 parents and an equal number of children, between the age group of 7-17 years.

Safety of their wards the topmost priority for parents

Parents from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and mini-metros are sceptical about sending their children to school, even if it is declared safe, with 82-86 per cent unwilling to take any risk with the children. However, Chennai and Kolkata are the only exceptions among the major cities where the ratio of parents that are willing to take chances with sending their children to school is higher than the national average. The salaried guardians are the most protective, with only 17 per cent willing to send their children to school as soon as the schools reopen as against 30 per cent of self-employed and 56 per cent of freelance workers.

Parents and students reject online schooling

While most schools have successfully transitioned to online, the model is found to be less effective with over two third of children preferring to learn in the classroom. Interestingly, children, as well as parents in smaller cities and non-metros, seem to prefer online learning compared to those in metros, except Bangalore.

Mental health of children

The sleeping pattern of nearly 50 per cent of the kids has been disturbed with 13 per cent of kids having no regular pattern of sleeping. While children with siblings have managed to stay less impacted, however, the older child still is exposed to ruptures in the pattern, teenagers acquiring the lion’s share. Understandably, 67 per cent of parents think that their child’s screen time has gone up by at least 50 per cent during the lockdown, impacting their concentration levels and leading to sleep disorders. The fear of pandemic has affected 40 per cent of the children surveyed, causing unaddressed anxiety issues.

