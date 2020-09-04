STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Online therapy: Log on to bust that stress, anxiety

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shweta Advani, Founder of Mindful Love Tribe, decided to curate a special course to help people beat anxiety and build emotional resilience using mindfulness. 

Published: 04th September 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Online workshops by Shweta Advani, Founder of Mindfu of Mindful Love Tribe aims to improve relationships and emotional resilience

Online workshops by Shweta Advani, Founder of Mindfu of Mindful Love Tribe aims to improve relationships and emotional resilience

By Express News Service

Being confined indoors with a work from home or online classes and limited entertainment outside, the rising number cases of cabin fever, anxiety and depression are obvious. To help people deal with these issues, Shweta Advani, Founder of Mindful Love Tribe, is trying to do her bit in what she does best – online workshops. Advani has been conducting these mindful living workshops online every month since February 2019. 

“The core purpose was to empower people with tools to imbibe mindfulness and enhance the quality of their lives and relationships. We have seen in real time how mindfulness builds emotional resilience to deal with ups and downs of life.”

Advani believes that mindfulness is not a passive practise that one can follow for 15 or 20 minutes a day, but an active practice that helps one to enhance the quality of whatever they do.

“We can be mindful while we are eating or driving or working. It means paying attention to the present moment without judgment,” adds Advani. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Advani decided to curate a special course to help people beat anxiety and build emotional resilience using mindfulness. 

“The main issues that people were facing were lack of communication in their relationships, stress and fatigue due to fast-paced lifestyle and destination addiction, and inability to slow down to experience the calm in life. During the lockdown, many were anxious because of health as the fear of contracting the virus or losing their loved ones grew, financial stability, career as students panicked over loss of educational year, and relationships with many having frequent fights with their partners and other were unsure about dating or maintaining sexual contact. All these were more aggravated in cases where people had a previous history of anxiety.” 

Through the workshop, Advani found that students (20-30 age group) or working professionals (30-40 age group) were facing more anxiety issues than others.

“They are more anxious due to the uncertainty around their future and coping with a new set-up of long hours of online classes and work from home, and the job insecurity given the economic crisis. But in my workshops, when you listen to people being vulnerable in front of a group of strangers, one leaves with the skills that will help face the pandemic better and enhance the quality of their lives. You feel a sense of fulfilment.” 

For Advani, these workshops have taught a lot about the spirit of human resilience and solidarity. 

​“And how we can heal and grow in safe community spaces,” she says, hoping to create safe spaces and workshops that can help people to realise their full potential through her endeavour – Mindful Love Tribe

24/7 deal

Advani believes that mindfulness is not a passive practise that one can follow for 15 or 20 minutes a day, but an active practice that helps one to enhance the quality of whatever they do.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Mental Health
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp