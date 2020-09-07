STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fitness challenge with an incentive: 50 big prizes + 1 grand win

In their constant endeavour to motivate people into staying fit, Fittr introduces yet another edition of Transformation Challenge (TC) Series 11.

By Express News Service

In their constant endeavour to motivate people into staying fit, Fittr introduces yet another edition of Transformation Challenge (TC) Series 11. The 12-week online fitness challenge by the fitness startup that commenced on September 1 will continue to accept registrations across the globe till September 7. “We are expecting to over 15,000 entries,” says Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO, Fittr, adding,

“Participants are required to upload a video every week for 12 weeks to note their transformation. The idea is to compete with yourself as you will be evaluated on the basis of your past journey. Factors such as muscle gain, fat loss, and consistency from the past transformation challenges, will be taken i n t o a c - count. The one who excels on a l l fronts will be declared the winner.” The TC 11 winner will receive either a Kawasaki Ninja 650 or an Apple kit of the equivalent value.

The top 50 Runners Up will be gifted a Hero Cycle each, sponsored by Hero Cycles Limited. “We will also choose the top 10 challengers each from the 9th, 10th & 11th edition of the competition. The grand prize, Mahindra Thar, will be presented to the one who stands out amongst these top 30 contenders vis-a-vis his/her transformat i o n j o u r ney and consistency.” Chouksey started Fittr as a WhatsApp group to help family and friends achieve their fitness goals through tips and short video bytes.

In 2016, the group completely transformed into an online health and fitness coaching portal. The top prize for the 9th edition of the Transformation Challenge was a Harley Davidson Street 750. “The entire world is facing a major challenge right now. At such a time, it is important to stay positive and motivated and that’s what we aim to do through our Transformation Challenges,” adds Chouksey.

TAGS
Fittr
