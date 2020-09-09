A flabulous fight

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: Years of barbed comments and a heal th scare later, Gayathrii Sitaram an resolved to ‘weight’ it out with a disciplined workout routine, carefully planned meals and mindful study of her body. Here’s her account.

Unsolicited weight loss advice from an auto driver, comments from relatives and criticism from strangers about my appearance — until about three years ago, I was at the receiving end of all this and more. Even as a kid, I’d always been overweight. In fact, at one point, in my teens, I had touched the 100-kilogram mark.

As the number increased, I stopped looking at the scale. Though the downside of my size and weight became apparent, I dodged the conversation. I tried fad diets and workouts only to be met with disappointments. When I started college, I was more excited about the prospect of losing weight (due to not-so-great hostel canteen food!) than the experience of attending college itself.

My whole life was revolving around the weight of my body. While in college, I lost close to 12 kilograms but in an unhealthy way. I’d completely stopped eating, used to do high impact exercises, which, eventually ruined my health. With no motivation to continue any diet or push myself further to work out, I gave up and was back to square one.

A wake-up call

About four to five years ago, I had a liver infection and was on the verge of becoming a diabetic. Without mincing words, my doctor told me that if I didn’t bring in any healthy changes to my lifestyle, I could die by the time I turned 32 or 33. I was shocked and the words hit me quite hard. I immediately started working out seriously, controlled my diet, lifted weights and didn’t skip a single workout. It’s been three years since I embarked on a journey to create a better life for myself.

In the wild ride, I dropped around 35 kilograms — from 106 kilograms to 71 kilograms in the most au naturel way and now, I am in a better place. In the process of toning down and improving my health, I also decided to share and document the journey on my social media page. One of the initial reasons I decided to do so was because I felt that by opening up, I will also be able to motivate myself.

Those who doubted my capabilities, I wanted to prove them wrong. My friends were convinced that I should share snippets of my life and the eventual transformation. Soon, my slow yet steady progress started getting traction. This, to me, was a win-win – I was not alone in the journey and people who were treading a similar path also found support in me. The love and encouragement I received for baring it all, opening up about personal experiences including that of rejections, a result of the way I looked, was overwhelming. The content I was sharing started resonating with followers and there was no looking back. Since then, I have only grown strength to strength and close to 11,000 others have joined me on my journey.

It has been nothing but gratifying. Over the last few years, there have been several debates on body positivity. "If I am body positive, why do I have to change anything about myself ?", is a question many contemplate. The way I look at it is, you are not working out or bringing changes because you hate your body.

You are making alternations because you love your body and don’t want to put it through any pain. Body positivity is something I first discovered when I set foot on Instagram. I weighed 106 kg at the time, didn’t have a lot of love for myself and was under-confident. Then, I came across plus-size models like Ashley Graham and Tess Holliday, who were accepting their image as it is and being confident about it. That boosted me.

I started experimenting with my clothes and make-up — something I had seldom done. Being and becoming comfortable about my body image was a refreshing route. I became mindful of the health issues I had, accepted it and started working on it.

As I said, it’s about loving your body and therefore doing everything to keep it safe. Growing up as an obese child can be hard. It was for me. But with the information and the life experience I had back then, and in order to remain unaffected by people commenting on my body, I developed a thick skin.

I decided to ‘dazzle people with my personality’ instead of reacting to it. I attended classes of different types, worked on my persona, read a lot, watched diverse series and also developed a liking for sports. But sometimes I look back and think: "Was I trying too hard to do a lot of things to compensate for the way I looked (or made to believe I was)?".

But in the long run, those experiences have made me mature and empathetic. It gave me a lot of learning and in retrospect, the world was unfair. Now, I realise how not to be, and make the world a better place...at least the world around me.

Purpose in a pandemic

For the past three years, I have been mostly doing a specific set of exercises at the gym. But with the pandemic restricting our movement, I decided to focus on holistic training routines at home with day-to-day objects. I spent Rs 800 on a traditional karalakattai, used oil cans as dumbbells (three to five kilos), water cans (20 kilos) for bigger movements.

I’ve always enjoyed doing research on workouts, so I did a series of searches and came up with a fitness regime that works best for me. It’s been my life goal to do a push-up so I started focusing on my upper body strength.

The results have been great! Over time, I have followed a lot of diets. But as I gained experience, I decided to not take that route. As a south Indian, I’ve always loved my carbheavy plate. So I didn’t ditch it. Instead, I only made sure it was more sustainable by alternating it with quinoa, millets and oats. Re-programming the mind to not see healthy as boring was the toughest task during the journey. My trainer always used to tell me that just like kids, adults too need a dedicated playtime. So, our workout time is our playtime, and that had a large impact on me and changed my perspective.

It became important to make an appointment with myself. A lot of people say they will work out when they “have the time”. But we always have a set time to eat and sleep, we don’t reschedule our visits to the washroom. So, why do we not give the same importance for working out? Every day, the equation with our body keeps changing, but the focus should be on being happy with where you are.

And if you aren’t, you should work towards getting there and remain accountable not to anyone but yourself. People will always comment - 'You look perfect', 'You need to lose a few more kilos', 'You look sick' 'You look muscular for a woman'.

It’s important to detach ourselves from what other people say. Now, though I am a few kilos over my required BMI, I am happy. I like looking athletic! For me, fitness has been a cycle of self-exploration and that of drawing inspiration from others.

My biggest muse has been my grandfather who, at 80, goes for a walk twice a day. So it’s important to remember why you started out. For many, it’s getting married or attending a friend’s marriage and whatnot. But once that is checked off, the motivation slips. Mine is simple but longterm.

When I am 75, I want to be able to go to the bathroom without anyone’s help. During the lockdown, I found my calling in fitness and wanted to make it a part of my life forever. The train of thought led me to the idea of becoming a professional fitness coach.

I attended online classes to learn about nutrition and fitness and pursued a certification course. Two months ago, I started getting clients and planning customised diets and workout plans.

I already have a handful of happy clients, who now have a better sleep cycle and a healthier life. One client even said that by working out regularly, she got her monthly menstrual cycle for the first time in three years, without the aid of medicines. And yes, weight loss is just a pleasant side of working out but there are other things one can gain from it too! Arriving at such results which are organic, to me, is success.

Gayathri is a 31-year-old marketing head based in Gurugram.

