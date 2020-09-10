Nourish the Nation

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

This is a collaborative effort with the government, which instituted National Nutrition Month in September, and in which we are focussing on community nutrition initiatives,” says Pratibha Pandey, Specialist for Health and Nutrition, ChildFundIndia, referring to the #Local4Nutrition started by the organisation.

ChildFund India, formerly CCFIndia, has been working with children across geographies, language belts, caste, and community lines since 1951.

The organisation’s programs provide comprehensive support to children from conception until they reach 24 years of age by integrating health, nutrition, sanitation, gender equality, disability, education, skill training, livelihoods, child protection and humanitarian relief work.

The organisation reaches out to close to 40 lakh children, youth, and their families from 3200 communities in 85 districts across 15 states annually, through both long and short-term programs and partnerships.

“We’ve been doing this for years and have a grassroots network in the rural areas and urban slums. We do whatever we can to help, but in cases of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), we let the government know, and take charge,” explains Pandey.

Through the #Local4Nutrition campaign, Childfund India wants to raise awareness of the issue of malnutrition, the solutions that they have shared with thousands of mothers across rural India, as well as the results their efforts have accrued.

With the help of extensive social media engagement, webinars, and Facebook Lives, the campaign hopes to share the collective knowledge of nutritious, locally sourced food from across India, which rural mothers use for the nourishment of their children, with urban parents.

The campaign is also running a cooking competition showcasing the recipes they cooked up in the countryside as well as letting the city folk come up with new ones of their own.

At the end of campaign, a collective book of the best recipes from rural and urban India will be published as a digital cookbook.

This will be shared with a wider resource for all parents across India to provide healthy, locally sourced nutritious meal for their children. According to the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (2016-18), one-third of all Indian children are underweight and more than one-third children are stunted.

However, there are other kinds of malnutrition, including over-nourishment. “In Delhi we concentrate on the urban slums, which have a high proportion of malnourished children, which underweight, others are overweight. This is mostly because people come from rural areas and try to follow urban diets, which don’t suit them,” notes Pandey, adding that this pattern is repeating all over the country, which leads to silos of well-nourished youth bobbing in a sea of malnourishment.

Literally speaking about the state of malnutrition in the country, Pandey says, “While Haryana has good nutrition overall, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are the worst hit by malnutrition. The situation is also very bad in parts of Uttar Pradesh and tribal belts of Rajasthan, which have areas with good overall nutrition as well. It’s very patchy, and so that’s why we’re hoping campaigns like these, which adapt to local grains and seasonal produce across different geographies will help alleviate the problem.”

Integration of supporton all important levels

