STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Let the Skin Breathe

After a week’s use, there seemed to be an increase in elasticity and firmness around the eye area.

Published: 13th September 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

happy, skin

For representational purposes

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Digital detox is the name of the beauty game. We recently tried the new range from Le Ritual, a homegrown brand, which aims at digital detox for the skin. Thanks to the many digital devices we use every day, our skin gets dehydrated, especially the delicate skin around the eyes.

Le Ritual Omega Rich Under Eye Serum is best for under-eye dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness. After a week’s use, there seemed to be an increase in elasticity and firmness around the eye area.

Le Ritual Antioxidant Rich Face Serum is more than your ordinary face serum. Loaded with antioxidants, this everyday ritual builds a defence system for the skin. This highly potent serum hydrates, brightens, evens, and reduces wrinkles, dark spots and hyper-pigmentation.

What we love is the fact that both the products are cruelty-free and vegan, and easily absorbed into the skin, making them apt for use in both morning and evening skincare regimen. 

TAGS
Digital detox Le Ritual Omega Rich Under Eye Serum
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp