Let the Skin Breathe

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Digital detox is the name of the beauty game. We recently tried the new range from Le Ritual, a homegrown brand, which aims at digital detox for the skin. Thanks to the many digital devices we use every day, our skin gets dehydrated, especially the delicate skin around the eyes.

Le Ritual Omega Rich Under Eye Serum is best for under-eye dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness. After a week’s use, there seemed to be an increase in elasticity and firmness around the eye area.

Le Ritual Antioxidant Rich Face Serum is more than your ordinary face serum. Loaded with antioxidants, this everyday ritual builds a defence system for the skin. This highly potent serum hydrates, brightens, evens, and reduces wrinkles, dark spots and hyper-pigmentation.

What we love is the fact that both the products are cruelty-free and vegan, and easily absorbed into the skin, making them apt for use in both morning and evening skincare regimen.