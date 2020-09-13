Mind your mindfulness

By Express News Service

Focusing your attention on the present moment and accepting it without judgment can lead to a reduction in stress, resulting in overall happiness. We can achieve mindfulness by making small changes in our lifestyles. Here are a few you can incorporate.

Be nicer to yourself

Shift from negative self-talk to positive internal dialogue. Acknowledge your own accomplishments.

Be present in the moment

Whether you’re spending time with loved ones, exercising, or working, don't just go through the motions. Relish your actions.

Ban screens while eating

Stop mindless eating. Focus on your plate and you’ll be more satisfied with your meals, feel fuller, and eat fewer calories.

Determine what you really want

Stop still and think deeply about what is important. Let go of things that aren’t working for you—a job, a relationship, or something else.

Think protein

This has the power to modify the composition of every meal. Protein drives fullness and satiety, and makes meals nutrient-dense and calorie-controlled.

Meditate for a minute a day

Start small. There is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to meditate. Allow one full, uninterrupted minute every day to simply be fully present in the moment. It does wonders.

Walk after a meal a day

A simple walk can positively affect your health. Walking right after a meal improves the body’s ability to use and process carbohydrates.

Push yourself a little harder

Upgrade your exercise routine.

If you can carry on a full conversation without pausing to breathe, then you’re not trying

hard enough.