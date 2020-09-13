STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mind your mindfulness

We can achieve mindfulness by making small changes in our lifestyles.

There is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to meditate.

By Express News Service

Focusing your attention on the present moment and accepting it without judgment can lead to a reduction in stress, resulting in overall happiness. We can achieve mindfulness by making small changes in our lifestyles. Here are a few you can incorporate.

Be nicer to yourself
Shift from negative self-talk to positive internal dialogue. Acknowledge your own accomplishments.

Be present in the moment
Whether you’re spending time with loved ones, exercising, or working, don't just go through the motions. Relish your actions.

Ban screens while eating
Stop mindless eating. Focus on your plate and you’ll be more satisfied with your meals, feel fuller, and eat fewer calories.

Determine what you really want
Stop still and think deeply about what is important. Let go of things that aren’t working for you—a job, a relationship, or something else.

Think protein
This has the power to modify the composition of every meal. Protein drives fullness and satiety, and makes meals nutrient-dense and calorie-controlled.

Meditate for a minute a day
Start small. There is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to meditate. Allow one full, uninterrupted minute every day to simply be fully present in the moment.  It does wonders. 

Walk after a meal a day
A simple walk can positively affect your health. Walking right after a meal improves the body’s ability to use and process carbohydrates.

Push yourself a little harder
Upgrade your exercise routine. 
If you can carry on a full conversation without pausing to breathe, then you’re not trying 
hard enough.

