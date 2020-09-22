Finding solutions

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: The year 2020 is to be remembered in history as the year of death and disaster. But it’s also going to be remembered as the year of hope. Hope to live, to continue, to find solutions to beat the Covid-19 virus which has claimed 961K lives as of now.

That’s the time the research of scientists shows the way which leads to the door of light, of possibilities. And not just the highly contagious virus but other diseases as well.

The research work of Dr Dinesh Kumar C a former Kothari Fellow at the Department of Plant Sciences, University of Hyderabad, has been awarded the prestigious Newton International Fellowship 2019 by The Royal Society (UK) and the Science and Engineering Board of India (SERB-INDIA).

He will be working in the University of Oxford, the United Kingdom. He lands in England on November 1 this year. The fellowship is conferred to early-stage postdoctoral researchers throughout the world for building long-lasting relationships with UK research institutions and networks.

Dinesh has received a grant of £103,316 for a period of two years. After he completes two years of his fellowship, he will be eligible for alumni follow on the fund to support networking activities with UK-based researchers.

He completed his doctorate in Bio-Chemistry from CSIR - Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad. So what is his research about?

Shares the Ashoknagar resident, “TB bacteria attacks the lungs because of which the immunity of a person is affected. I am studying the proteins of the membrane. When one takes a drug, it’s the proteins that help transfer it. A close study of this will more to my research.”

His research area is interdisciplinary. As we know that the Coronovirus too attacks lungs, so can we say there’s some link?

He says, “Maybe., but we are yet to know more about Covid-19.” He will work in the laboratory of Prof. Dame Carol V Robinson, Doctor Lee’s Professor of Chemistry at the University of Oxford, UK. She is the first female professor at both University of Cambridge and University of Oxford.

