Patient education platform witnesses 10,000% growth

As per reports by RedSeer, out-patient medical services in India are struggling under the growing pressure, and e-health is the most appropriate solution in the months to come.

Published: 22nd September 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medtalks.in, a healthcare learning and patient education platform, has witnessed a 10,000% growth in the last six months.

The platform has also received over 15 lakh plus views over the last few months. Along with Padma Shri Awardee, Dr K K Aggarwal, President, HCFI and CMAAO, Medtalks.in has become the one-stop-shop for people in terms of queries around Covid-19 and countering their fear and anxiety.

It is the first such initiative in India dedicated to the greater good of simplifying and spreading medical awareness among the public.

The platform says it also has an ever-expanding video bank (3,000 videos already) through which renowned medical professionals answer basic health-related queries of patients.Nilesh Aggarwal, Director and CEO, Medtalks.in, said, “In uncertain times like these, people are looking for a trustworthy and credible source of information that they can access to dispel their doubts and fears. Medtalks.in aims to be just that and more.” Adding further, Padma Shri Awardee Dr KK Aggarwal, President HCFI and CMAAO said, “We have recorded a surge in the engagement and more people are joining our journey by the day. We have already reached out to over 20 million people in the last few months.”

As per reports by RedSeer, out-patient medical services in India are struggling under the growing pressure, and e-health is the most appropriate solution in the months to come. Platforms like Medtalks.in have helped reach out to millions of people during the pandemic with the right information and advice. For healthcare professionals, the platform provides hundreds of courses for continuous professional development and for patients, it provides over 2500 patient education questions answered by the leading doctors in the country.

