How often do you wash your hands now?

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

A month after the first Coronavirus case was reported in January, healthcare providers began emphasising on the need of washing hands for at least 20 seconds, six-10 times a day.

This act of cleansing turned into an obsession throughout the lockdown till many have become comfortable with the idea that Covid is here to stay for long.

The New Indian Express asked a cross-section of people whether they have stuck to the Covid protocol or become laxed about this regime and why:

Samir Rout, 33

Regional business manager, INTAS Pharmaceutical, Uttam Nagar

Most of the people have stopped paying much heed to Covid because the recovery rate is high and the mortality rate is going down. Moreover, it’s not fatal for the youth who usually have a good immunity. So, I don’t wash my hands as frequently as I used to do. It has reduced to three-four times a day now.

Sangeeta Swain, 26

Accountant, Kotla Mubarakpur

At first, people took precautions, but after Unlock with life starting to get back to normal, people have stopped being too worried. Earlier, I used to wash my hands at least 10 times a day, even if I wasn’t going out.

I would even make sure to change my dress every time I went out. But now, I just wash my hands after coming from outside, and I am fine staying in the same dress.

Aniket Krishnatray, 22

LLB student, Lloyd Law College, Greater Noida

In March, we were overcautious because we didn’t have much of an idea about dealing with Covid. But in the past six months, these habits have become a part of our daily routine.

Initially, I used to wash my hands 10-20 times a day, but now I have trained myself to not touch my face, so I have reduced the frequency. But if I go out and touch any objects, I ensure I wash hands.

Ashok Aggarwal, 72

Businessman, IP Extension

Earlier, I used to wash my hands 5-6 times a day when I was at home. But since I have started going to the store, I wash my hands every hour and sanitise them after taking cash from the customer.

But I have observed that people are becoming careless. In fact, I am worried because the festive season is coming, and cases may rise with this attitude.

Zakir Ali Khan

Hairstylist and owner, Creme Salon By Zakir Khan, South Extension

I have seen no change as I am consciously aware that washing hands is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

I do wash hands for 10-20 seconds and more frequently because being a hairstylist I have to touch, cut, colour my clients’ hair. People should wash hands often because the cases are still increasing.

Dr. Anuj Sharma, 33

Psychiatrist and sound, energy master, Pitampura

Being a doctor, things haven’t changed for me, but I have experienced that people are taking Covid as a

normal virus.

With markets and other places opening, I feel people should remain cautious in maintaining hygiene.

I have never counted how many times I wash my hands, but I make sure to do it as many times as possible, and that too with soap. Sanitiser is the last option if soap and water are not available.