STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

These five pains could mean a heart problem

In men, erectile dysfunction is one of the most common signs of a heart problem.

Published: 29th September 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

heart

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around the turn of the century, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) became the leading cause of mortality in India. The epidemiological transition can be attributed largely to the increase in the CVD risk factors, which include diabetes, hypertension, physical inactivity, obesity, dyslipidemia, and smoking, among others. In 2016, the prevalence of CVDs in India was estimated to be around 55 million. An alarming proportion of these cases remain undiagnosed until they get serious. 

While sudden pain in the chest or the arm are obvious signs, there are plenty of others you should watch out for.  Dr. H P Bharathi, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute, gives us an overview of the red flags to notice which could mean the onset of cardiac problems.

Swollen feet
If you notice visible swelling in your feet, it is a serious indication of heart problems. Swelling is a tell-tale sign of reduced circulation. When the blood flows out of your heart at a slower rate, the blood returning to your heart gets backed up. This results in a build-up in the tissues surrounding your legs, ankles, and feet. 

Erectile dysfunction
In men, erectile dysfunction is one of the most common signs of a heart problem. When the blood vessels that feed the penis do not receive enough blood, it becomes difficult to maintain an erection during sex. In many cases, this is a symptom that presents itself far in advance of any other symptoms.

Referred pain
Pain caused by heart problems can be felt in areas other than just the chest. That is when the pain signals running down your nerves start to overwhelm all the nearby nerves. Most patients experience referred pain at some point before the condition becomes severe. Referred pain due to heart problems are usually felt in the arms shoulders, neck, and jaw. 

Physical strain
If you are struggling to finish non-strenuous physical tasks, it is the sign of a circulatory problem. You may experience shortness of breath while climbing the stairs or feel the need to rest more often while exercising. If this sounds familiar, it could be an indication that your heart is unable to supply your muscles with oxygen-rich blood. 

Memory loss
If you notice your thinking of getting muddied and confused, it could be a sign that your brain is not getting enough blood. If the problem is left unaddressed, it can damage your brain cells and lead to serious issues like short term memory loss. Regular episodes are an indication that there is an underlying medical problem that needs serious medical attention. 

How to reduce the risk?
Exercise is one of the most effective ways of protecting yourself against heart disease. It lowers blood pressure, improves circulation, and increases cardiovascular strength. Try and get at least 150 minutes of aerobic exercise each week. If you can’t do cardio, try incorporating yoga into your daily schedule. Studies have demonstrated that both short- and long-term a yoga practice helps bring down the blood pressure and heart rate. 

Balanced diet
Maintaining a healthy and balanced diet is essential for heart health. Cutting down on foods high in sugars and saturated fats will lower the level of LDL cholesterol and prevent the onset of type-2 diabetes. Reducing salt intake will also protect you against high blood pressure, which is one of the key CVD risk factors. 

Lose weight
Portion control is equally important. Taking in more energy than you can expend can lead to unhealthy weight gain, which ends up putting extra pressure on the heart. Visceral fat, also known as belly fat, is dangerous as it increases your chances of developing heart problems.

Consult a licensed naturopath if you have unhealthy eating habits.

A naturopath will factor in physical, metabolic, environmental, and psychological factors before giving you tips to improve portion control.  Prevention remains the best cure for heart problems. By leading a healthy lifestyle, exercising regularly, improving the quality of your diet, and avoiding habits like drinking and smoking, you can significantly reduce your risk of cardiovascular diseases.

More from Health.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heart Cardiovascular diseases
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp