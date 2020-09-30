'IVF@Home' to quell fears of patients seeking treatment 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Oasis Fertility, a fertility care chain in Hyderabad, announced the a new initiative called ‘IVF@Home’ to beat the Covid apprehensions and fears patients have while seeking treatment at hospitals, in these unprecedented times. “This is the first such initiative in the country where IVF is being provided at the doorstep of the fertility care seeker,” said the team from the centre.

The section of the population impacted significantly by Covid-19 are couples aspiring to be parents through IVF (Invitro Fertilization) However, the pandemic has compelled them to postpone the decision and continue to do so even now as the fear of infection hasn’t subsided and apprehensions of visiting a hospital continue.

Most couples opting for IVF treatment are those who exhausted all other options of conceiving children, in the process would have frittered away valuable years, some even crossing their prime reproductive years. Any further delay in seeking IVF care may permanently close the window of opportunity for many, as they would get biologically older to bear healthy offspring.

To address the concerns and fulfill the dreams of such aspiring parents, Oasis Fertility is launching the ‘IVF@Home.’ Oasis Fertility has framed a comprehensive SOP for providing care through IVF Care @ home. Treatment will be provided at the patient’s home through a contactless patient engagement. Visits to the clinic are restricted now.

A dedicated nursing manager will render customised, flexible white gloves medical support and ensure periodic virtual doctor consultations. The nurse assigned to each patient is trained to carry out treatment protocols at the patient’s home. IVF journey during pre Covid period involved about 14 to 16 visits by the patient to the clinic, prior to embryo transfer to the women. The visits to clinic through IVF @ home are now curtailed to four including for Ultrasound scans,” says Dr Durga G Rao, Medical Director and Co-Founder, Oasis Fertility.

Dr Sandeep, Clinical Head, Oasis Fertility, says, “The protocols are framed scrupulously to be breach proof as we take IVF treatment out of the clinic to the patient’s doorstep.” Kiran Gadela, Co-Founder and Managing Director, says “During Covid times we have created some robust SOP’s to treat our patients as safety of the patients is our highest concern.”