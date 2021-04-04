STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Best 'face' forward

A little jar with a big impact that’s Skinworks’ Magic Melt Cleansing Balm for you. It’s simple to use and is easy on the pocket.

Published: 04th April 2021

Skinworks’ Magic Melt Cleansing Balm

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

A little jar with a big impact that’s Skinworks’ Magic Melt Cleansing Balm for you. It’s simple to use and is easy on the pocket. All you need is a glob of it. Warm it in our palms, then wet it a little, and massage the face and neck. If you have makeup on, it’ll all melt away. A quick splash of water later, you pat dry your skin to a resplendent appearance.

A potent moisturising agent Shea Butter is a part of the formulation. Jojoba Oil is present too, which helps locking in the hydration. There’s also candelilla wax, known for reducing wrinkles and age spots, but we don’t know how well it works since we used the product only for a month.

The other product we tried from the brand is for those with sensitive skin. It’s the Green Tea Face Mask. We picked it for its antimicrobial content that protects you from allergic reactions.  We mixed it both with regular water and rose water to form a paste for application, but the best results were seen upon mixing with milk. The texture isn’t smooth though. It’s rather scrubby and rough. We experienced tingling and tightness too. The mask left our dry skin dryer.        

Magic Melt Cleansing Balm  Rs 650
Green Tea Face Mask  Rs 600
Availability: Amazon.in

