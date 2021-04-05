joint health

By Express News Service

Last week, we learnt that leaky gut leads to autoimmune conditions, and Rheumatoid Arthritis (or RA) is one of them, where the inflammation starts after the immune system starts attacking healthy cells in the body. Gut issues that lead to malnutrition as well as stress are some of the major causes of arthritis.

So, when we are looking at the dietary guidelines for arthritis we have to look at a balanced meal to provide all the nutrients required to keep our bones healthy. When we look at healing, it’s not just about the addition of nutrients but it’s also about restricting or avoiding certain food options that might trigger pain in the body; like proinflammatory foods that generally are high on sugar, saturated fats and transfatty acids.

Some guidelines to remedy aches: