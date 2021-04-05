STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Joint health

So, when we are looking at the dietary guidelines for arthritis we have to look at a balanced meal to provide all the nutrients required to keep our bones healthy.

Published: 05th April 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Last week, we learnt that leaky gut leads to autoimmune conditions, and Rheumatoid Arthritis (or RA) is one of them, where the inflammation starts after the immune system starts attacking healthy cells in the body. Gut issues that lead to malnutrition as well as stress are some of the major causes of arthritis.

So, when we are looking at the dietary guidelines for arthritis we have to look at a balanced meal to provide all the nutrients required to keep our bones healthy. When we look at healing, it’s not just about the addition of nutrients but it’s also about restricting or avoiding certain food options that might trigger pain in the body; like proinflammatory foods that generally are high on sugar, saturated fats and transfatty acids.

Some guidelines to remedy aches:

  • Incorporate foods which are high in antioxidants as well as alkaline in nature, which let the body balance its own pH level and keep one’s pain levels in check.
  • Try to add colourful veggies like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, asparagus, lettuce, spinach, carrot, pumpkin, sweet potatoes and so on. Opt for fruits such as cherries, cranberries, varied berries, plums, oranges, grapes, pomegranate and pears.
  • Omega 3 fats from flaxseeds, walnuts, flax oil, fatty fish, etc work on controlling the inflammation in the body which helps in controlling pain.
  • Minerals copper and magnesium are really important for our body to improve bone health, strengthening your muscles, cartilage and tendons around your joints.
  • Check with your healthcare professional in case you need supplementation for Vitamin D and calcium.
  • Movement is important to keep the blood circulation going.
  • Focus on getting quality sleep.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
joint health
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp