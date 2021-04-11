Glimmer of hope in gloom

Divyani Sharma By

Express News Service

Well-being emotional and physical has today become a priority. Mindfulness can help tap into both. When one is fully aware of the present moment, they’re able to make the most out of the current situation, no matter what it is.

How does it work

Some experts believe that mindfulness works, in part by helping people accept their experiences, rather than resorting to aversion or avoidance. It generally involves a heightened awareness of sensory stimuli. One needs to train themselves in being ‘in the moment.

A pandemic silver lining

With the risks around health and economy, chances of feeling overwhelmed, fearful or uneasy are heightened. The survival part of our brain (mainly the amygdala) kicks in when we perceive a threat, and causes our focus to narrow.

We are more likely to engage in worst-case scenario thinking, or simply deny the threat. At such a time, we have less access to the analytical part of our brain. Our ability to empathise, listen, and relate to others gets impaired.

What is required

In times of crisis, we need the brain to function to its fullest. It should be able to weigh the best possible options, question our assumptions, and most importantly, remain calm. Practising mindfulness helps achieve this. It’s an idea to simply be here and now, without judgment. You could be washing your car, having a snack, jogging in the park, playing with your dog, singing in the shower and still doing all these with your full mind.

Not a cure-all

Mindfulness has been incorporated into all sorts of psychotherapies, and sometimes even into performance-boosting programmes. But it’s not a cure-all. Most clinical trials that showed mindfulness assisting in bettering symptoms, was achieved when it was coupled with psychotherapy. Additionally, setting goals about what you want to achieve, along with talking to a therapist about your feelings,

will help bring about a change.

Are you ready to try it?

The author is a clinical psychologist, MD, and co-founder, The Catalyst Group, an online learning platform based in Jaipur