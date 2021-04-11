Restore and rise: New type of stress-busting yoga de-escalates process of calming you down

By Express News Service

Eastern health systems lay stress on stress. All of them address the fact that it is the underlying cause for many physical afflictions. Restorative yoga is a discipline whose wide-ranging benefits include destressing and weight loss. Many of its poses owe their efficacy to the flexibility of a child’s body.

In nearly all types of yoga, the effort is to escalate heat and flexibility through subsequent poses.

Restorative yoga does the exact opposite; it slows down the body’s rhythms to send you unto a state of deep relaxation. The basic principle is fewer poses over longer periods of time, such as five minutes or more in order for body and mind to relax. The yoga practitioner uses props such as cushions, blankets, pillows and bolsters to support gentle reclining positions. The trick is to maximise muscle support with the minimum effort using the props.

Start by turning the light down in your favourite room. Put on soft music. Place cushions a lot of them on your yoga mat. Stretch yourself, face up. Feel your body being supported by the cushions that mould your shape. Your body and jaw muscles begin to relax. Take deep breaths. You feel serene within, as the yogic calmness sweeps away the jumble of thoughts that constantly crowd your brain. Here are a few poses to try out.

Balasana (child’s pose): This is a beginner’s pose. Position your body chest down horizontally on your hands and knees. Center your breath. Spread your knees, with the big toes touching, and slowly sit back on the heels. Then sit up straight and stretch your spine. Exhale and smoothly arch forward, bringing the forehead down slowly in front of your knees and then on the floor. Extend your arms in front with palms facing down. This pose stretches the hips, thighs and ankles while calming the mind.

Ananda balasana (happy baby pose): Lie on your back. Exhale deeply, while hugging both your knees to your chest. As you inhale, grip the front part of your feet with both hands. Open your knees and bring them up toward your armpits. Keep shins perpendicular to the floor and try to cross your ankles above the knees. Flexing the heels, rock side to side like a baby.

Supported child pose: Place a bolster or pillow vertically on your yoga mat. Put a folded or rolled blanket on it. Place a few blankets or rugs under your ankles or knees to feel comfortable. Rest your stomach and chest on the bolster, then your forehead or cheek. Remember to turn the other cheek regularly to avoid any neck pain.