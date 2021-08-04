Beware! Your bones can die too

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When the vitality of a bone cell is lost, it is said to be the death of a bone. The term bone death, scientifically known as Avascular Necrosis, means ‘death of a cell due to lack of blood supply’. This occurs when there is a dislocated joint or a broken bone that interrupts the blood flow.

Dr Jagadeesh Kumar V, senior consultant physician at AIG Hospitals, says when the blood supply is permanently hampered to the bone, it is said to be bone death. “Just like any other organ, bones also receive blood. But when this gets hampered, bones die. The death of the cell takes place due to cessation of blood,” he says. He adds that bone death scientifically means osteonecrosis and when there is a lack of blood supply, it’s called Avascular Necrosis.

Bone death can be identified with persistent complaints such as limited range of mobility, loss of complete mobility and excruciating pain at the joint accompanied with fever. This however, Dr Jagadeesh says, should not be confused with regular arthralgias which is associated with viral fevers.

“Having fever and joint pain is common. One might fall sick due to dengue or common cold, or have joint points due to excessive work. It is a symptom of bone death only when it is an excruciating pain at one identified joint, with no other symptoms. This could be an early symptom of Avascular Necrosis,” he says.

Speaking of identifying symptoms early, Dr Palvai Uday Kumar Reddy, D.Ortho, DNB (Ortho) and Fellow in Joint Replacement, advises that one must reach out to a specialist as soon as the pain is discovered. “Any delay can result in more damage. While the symptoms vary stage wise -- mild pains in early stages and excruciating pain accompanied with fever in later stages -- it is important to get treated as soon as possible.”

He goes on to say that treatments for bone death vary. For mild stages, a simple scan and medication might help, but when severe, it would need to be operated on -- either replacement or removal of the bone. Dr Uday goes on to say that the common factors that lead to bone death is excessive use of alcohol, cigarettes and steroids. He clears the misconception that alcohol and cigarettes only harm the lungs and liver. “It affects all parts of the body, especially the bone, and as far as steroids are concerned, they alter the fat metabolism of the body. The fat droplets get accumulated in the blood vessel, thus preventing the blood supply, which leads to joint collapse, arthritis and bone cell death,” he says.

When asked if this is a new complication to Covid-19, he says bone death is an age-old problem and occurs due to excessive intake of alcohol, cigarettes and steroids. Although there is a possibility of developing the condition after recovering from Covid-19 due to the use of steroids, it is not the only reason. Any factor that leads to loss of blood supply leads to bone death. He advises people to be cautious and mindful of substance intake as it could lead to stoppage of blood flow, thus resulting in bone death. When one is in excessive pain, to the point where they can’t move, they must visit a doctor immediately.