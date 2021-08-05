STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Study sheds light on benefits of exercising for people with depression

The study suggested that exercising not only reduces depressive symptoms but also increases the brain's ability to change, which is necessary for adaptation and learning processes.

Published: 05th August 2021 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Yoga, Exercise

'people should include some form of physical exercise into their routine.' (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A new study has shed light on the dual beneficial effect of physical activity for people with depression. The study suggested that exercising not only reduces depressive symptoms but also increases the brain's ability to change, which is necessary for adaptation and learning processes.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Frontiers in Psychiatry'.

"The results show how important seemingly simple things like physical activity are in treating and preventing illnesses such as depression," said study leader associate professor Dr Karin Rosenkranz.

People with depression often withdraw and are physically inactive. To investigate the effect of physical activity, Karin Rosenkranz's working group enlisted 41 people, who were undergoing treatment at the hospital, for the study.

The participants were each assigned to one of two groups, one of which completed a three-week exercise programme. The programme, which was developed by the sports science team from the University of Bielefeld led by Professor Thomas Schack, was varied, contained fun elements, and did not take the form of a competition or test, but instead required teamwork from the participants.

"This specifically promoted motivation and social togetherness while breaking down a fear of challenges and negative experiences with physical activity - such as school PE lessons," explained Karin Rosenkranz. The other group took part in a control programme without physical activity.

The study team ascertained the severity of the depressive symptoms, such as a loss of drive and interest, lack of motivation and negative feelings, both before and after the programme. The brain's ability to change, known as neuroplasticity, was also measured. It can be determined externally with the help of transcranial magnetic stimulation.

"The ability to change is important for all of the brain's learning and adaptation processes," explained Karin Rosenkranz.

The results show that the brain's ability to change is lower in people with depression than in healthy people. Following the programme with physical activity, this ability to change increased significantly and achieved the same values as healthy people. At the same time, depressive symptoms decreased in the group.

"The more the ability to change increased, the more clearly the clinical symptoms decreased," summarised Karin Rosenkranz.

These changes were not so pronounced in the group who took part in the control programme.

"This shows that physical activity has an effect on symptoms and the brain's ability to change. We cannot say to what extent the change in symptoms and the brain's ability to change are causally linked based on this data," said the doctor, referring to the limitations.

"It is known that physical activity does the brain good, as it, for instance, promotes the formation of neuron connections. This could certainly also play a role here," concluded the doctor. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
depression exercise mental health
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp