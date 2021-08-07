STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Study finds lifestyle adjustments in obese adults can help boost vascular health

The study was published in the current issue of the American Heart Association's journal Circulation.

Published: 07th August 2021 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 10:01 PM   |  A+A-

Obesity

For representational purposes

By ANI

NORTH CAROLINA: According to a new study led by researchers at Wake Forest School of Medicine, small lifestyle changes can make a big difference in improving vascular health in older adults with obesity.

The study was published in the current issue of the American Heart Association's journal Circulation.

Eliminating just 200 calories a day combined with 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise four days a week was associated with significant improvement in aortic stiffness, a measure of vascular health.

"We were surprised to find that moderate caloric reduction and aerobic activity had a better effect on arteries than exercise with a more restrictive diet," said lead study author Tina E. Brinkley, Ph.D., associate professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest School of Medicine.

"These relatively small changes should be manageable for people and more sustainable over the long term," added Brinkley.

The randomized controlled trial included 160 sedentary adults, aged 65 to 79 years with obesity defined as a body mass index of 30 to 45 kg/m2. The average age of the participants was 69 years with 74 per cent female and 73 per cent white.

Study participants were randomly assigned to one of three intervention groups for 20 weeks: exercise only, exercise plus moderate calorie restriction or exercise plus more intensive calorie restriction. Everyone in the study received supervised aerobic exercise training four days a week at the Geriatric Research Center at Wake Forest School of Medicine. To determine the participants' vascular health, the structure and function of the aorta were measured and assessed using cardiac MRI.

The aorta, the largest artery in the body, delivers oxygen and vital nutrients from the heart to key organs. As the aorta stiffens in the typical healthy aging process, the heart must work harder to contract and pump blood throughout the body.

Higher body mass index, body weight, total body fat and abdominal fat, as well as a larger waist circumference are all associated with higher aortic stiffness, which is a risk factor for cardiovascular events including heart attack and stroke, and even death, Brinkley said.

The research team found that weight loss of approximately 10 per cent of total body weight or about 20 pounds over the five-month study period was associated with significant improvements in aortic stiffness only in the participants assigned to the exercise plus moderate calorie restriction group. None of the aortic stiffness measures changed significantly in either the exercise-only group or the exercise plus more intensive calorie restriction group.

In addition, changes in body mass index, total fat mass, percent body fat, abdominal fat and waist circumference were greater in both of the calorie-restricted groups compared to the exercise-only group. Weight loss was similar between the calorie-restricted groups despite nearly two times fewer calories in the more intensive group. However, the group with the more restrictive diet did not show any improvements in aortic stiffness even though it had similar decreases in weight and blood pressure as the moderately restrictive group.

"Our findings indicate that these moderate lifestyle changes may help reduce aortic stiffness and improve overall vascular health in older adults," Brinkley said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
obesity vascular health
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp