STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Go easy on your ears

The electromagnetic waves emanating from earphones and headphones badly affect the cerebrum, which directly affects your mind.

Published: 18th August 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Tejal Sinha
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Earphones have become our BFFs. We use them to focus, tune out, avoid interaction, get over a heartbreak, and carry them wherever we go. But listening to music on your earphones on for a prolonged period can have a huge effect on your long-term health.

Dr Vijayalakshmi, an ENT specialist, has been receiving a high number of cases of people suffering from ear problems during the pandemic. She advises to ration your listening time on earphones. “Listening to music at a high volume on your earphones or headphones first influences your ears. The hearing limit of the ears is around 90 decibels that decrease to 40 to 50 decibels by consistent headphones use. Soon, sounds from afar might be inaudible and can lead to deafness,” she says.

The electromagnetic waves emanating from earphones and headphones badly affect the cerebrum, which directly affects your mind. Headaches caused due to wearing headphones for a long time can turn into migraines. This headache initiates because headphones exert pressure on your ear by creating an air vacuum. These headaches feel like the ones you get when you have not drank enough water.

Dr Sumalatha, a general physician shares that she receives not less than five to seven complaints on a daily basis. Not only the people working from home, but students who are attending online classes also suffer from regular headaches.“The number of complaints on some days were unbelievable. Small kids who were attending online classes had severe complaints, which were not only due to the excess amount of screen time but using headphones to play games on a high volume. 

It is definitely not advised to use headphones for a long time. Even when they have these headphones on for quite a long time, it is advised to keep taking breaks whenever necessary because direct sounds on the eardrum are very harmful. Using headphones for a prolonged period won’t create a problem now, but in the long run, you’ll face many issues with your eardrums and your sensory abilities will decrease. Using headphones continuously can also affect the brains and other parts of the body,” says Sumalatha. 

Tips for headphone use

  • Avoid using headphones for a prolonged period

  • Try using earphones with buds

  • Always set a volume limit

  • Opt for noise-cancelling headphones

  • Never sleep with your headphones on

  • Keep adjusting your headphones to reduce the pressure on ears

  • Take regular breaks

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ears eardrums how to protect my ears
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp