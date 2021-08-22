STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Product Review: Face Up

The product is sweat-resistant to a large extent, making it a good choice to wear during workouts, activity-filled days, or days spent under the sun/outdoors.

Reequil Fruit AHA face wash

Reequil Fruit AHA face wash

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Face Up
At first, the Reequil Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA++++ seemed prohibitively priced. Rs 695 for a 50g bottle was just too much but for its promise of offering broad-spectrum protection, I bought it. Sunscreen needs to shield against not just UVA, but also UVB and IR and this sunscreen does that.

The product is sweat-resistant to a large extent, making it a good choice to wear during workouts, activity-filled days, or days spent under the sun/outdoors. The gel-based, oil-free formula developed in a WHO-GMP-certified facility, does not leave a white cast and is a good choice for those with body hair.

The Fruit AHA face wash by the brand contains no soap and sulphate. It contains fruit-derived AHAs that exfoliate skin and freshen it up. The viscosity of the wash is just right and it makes for a light, well-lathering cleanser that rids your face and neck of oiliness. I am not sure how true the brand’s claim of the wash brightening the skin is, but that aside, it is a well-priced, well-formulated, effective product.  

Fruit AHA Face Wash For Hyperpigmentation & Skin Brightening Price: Rs 450     

Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA++++ Price: Rs 695

Availability: Reequil.com

