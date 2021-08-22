Product Review: Face Up

Ayesha Singh By

At first, the Reequil Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA++++ seemed prohibitively priced. Rs 695 for a 50g bottle was just too much but for its promise of offering broad-spectrum protection, I bought it. Sunscreen needs to shield against not just UVA, but also UVB and IR and this sunscreen does that.

The product is sweat-resistant to a large extent, making it a good choice to wear during workouts, activity-filled days, or days spent under the sun/outdoors. The gel-based, oil-free formula developed in a WHO-GMP-certified facility, does not leave a white cast and is a good choice for those with body hair.

The Fruit AHA face wash by the brand contains no soap and sulphate. It contains fruit-derived AHAs that exfoliate skin and freshen it up. The viscosity of the wash is just right and it makes for a light, well-lathering cleanser that rids your face and neck of oiliness. I am not sure how true the brand’s claim of the wash brightening the skin is, but that aside, it is a well-priced, well-formulated, effective product.

