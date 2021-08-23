Anuja Pandey By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When considering hair restoration, there are many options, few surgical and others non-surgical. When deciding on the treatment, people want to try the ones that provide results. Harvesting platelets-rich plasma (PRP) from your own blood and re-infusing it into your hair or skin, has been a celebrity hair growth mystery for a couple of years now.

It is Kim Kardashian who got the ‘vampire facial’ it’s famed and reliable status that it enjoys today. Dr Karishma Kogadu, cosmetic surgeon says, “PRP is a form of regenerative therapy that uses your own plasma to promote collagen production, improve acne scars, reduce signs of aging , treat hair loss and thinning. PRP softens the wrinkles, improves water retention and creates skin texture and tone that is smoother, younger and better. It works best on getting concentrated amounts of platelets in the plasma from the patient’s blood. These platelets are rich in various growth factors and bioactive proteins that aid in tissue healing and help in skin rejuvenation. PRP is minimally invasive, has no risk of allergic reactions and can be used to treat any area of the body without the risk of side effects.”

Causes of hair loss

Reasons for hair loss differ and every individual responds differently to every treatment. Hair loss could be due to environmental factors like hard water, genetic factors, after effect of any sicknesses like Covid, unhealthy diet, hormonal imbalance or medication. Whatever the reason might be, we all wish for our crowning glory to be lustrous and healthy. Platelet-rich plasma is a non-surgical hair restoration method that helps with thinning hair and reversing the hair loss. It is more effective in such cases where hair loss is due to medication. It is ideal for improving the hair texture as well. Since PRP is a treatment designed to strengthen the active hair follicles, thus anybody who is in the early stages of hair fall would benefit from the treatment.

1 Process A medical professional draws blood from a vein of the patient

2 They place the blood sample in a centrifuge

3 The centrifuge spins the blood, separating its components

4 A medical professional extracts the platelets using a syringe

5 A doctor injects the platelets into targeted areas of the scalp

6 There is no downtime and a person can return to his/her daily activities, immediately

7 It is almost an hour-long process.

8 It requires regular sessions at regular intervals to see the results

Vampire facial

The process used to improve the texture of the skin in combination with micro needling, is known as vampire facial. Instagrammers posting such pictures has been a trend since Kardashian pushed it to the limelight.

PRP is not just a miracle treatment for celebrities but even for common people although only a certified trichologist would be able to give the expert’s advice. When combined with other methods for hair restoration like oral medications, laser comb and application of serums, PRP can help restore the health and quality of hair.