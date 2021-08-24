STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

COVID antibody that protects against broad range of variants identified

The findings, posted as a pre-proof in the journal Immunity, could help develop new antibody-based therapies that are less likely to lose their potency as the virus mutates.

Published: 24th August 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Antibody

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Researchers have identified an antibody that is highly protective at low doses against a wide range of variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19.

The findings, posted as a pre-proof in the journal Immunity, could help develop new antibody-based therapies that are less likely to lose their potency as the virus mutates.

The new antibody attaches to a part of the virus that differs little across the variants, meaning that it is unlikely for resistance to arise at this spot, the researchers said.

"Current antibodies may work against some but not all variants," said study senior author Michael S Diamond, a professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, US.

"The virus will likely continue to evolve over time and space. Having broadly neutralising, effective antibodies that work individually and can be paired to make new combinations will likely prevent resistance," Diamond said.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus uses a protein called spike to attach to and invade cells in the body's respiratory tract.

Antibodies that prevent the spike protein from attaching to cells neutralise the virus and prevent disease.

Many variants have acquired mutations in their spike genes that allow them to evade some antibodies generated against the original strain, undermining the effectiveness of antibody-based therapeutics.

To find neutralising antibodies that work against a wide range of variants, the researchers immunised mice with a key part of the spike protein known as the receptor-binding domain (RBD).

They then extracted antibody-producing cells and obtained 43 antibodies from them that recognise RBD.

The team screened the 43 antibodies by measuring how well they prevented the original variant of SARS-CoV-2, that emerged in 2019, from infecting cells in a dish.

Nine of the most potent neutralising antibodies were then tested in mice to see whether they could protect animals infected with the original virus from disease.

Multiple antibodies passed both tests, with varying degrees of potency, according to the researchers.

They selected the two antibodies that were most effective at protecting mice from disease and tested them against a panel of viral variants.

The panel comprised viruses with spike proteins representing all four variants of concern -- Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta -- two variants of interest (Kappa and Iota), and several unnamed variants that are being monitored as potential threats.

The researchers found that one antibody, SARS2-38, easily neutralised all the variants, a humanised version of SARS2-38 protected mice against disease caused by two variants: Kappa and a virus containing the spike protein from the Beta variant, they said.

The Beta variant is notoriously resistant to antibodies, so its inability to resist SARS2-38 is particularly remarkable, the researchers noted.

Further experiments pinpointed the precise spot on the spike protein recognised by the antibody, and identified two mutations at that spot that could, in principle, prevent the antibody from working.

However, these mutations are rare in the real world, the researchers said.

They searched a database of nearly 800,000 SARS-CoV-2 sequences and found escape mutations in only 0.04 per cent of them.

"This antibody is both highly neutralising (meaning it works very well at low concentrations) and broadly neutralising (meaning it works against all variants)," said Diamond.

"That's an unusual and very desirable combination for an antibody. Also, it binds to a unique spot on the spike protein that isn't targeted by other antibodies under development.

That's great for combination therapy," the scientist explained.

The researchers said this antibody can be combined with another one that binds somewhere else to create a combination therapy that would be very difficult for the virus to resist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID antibodies COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp