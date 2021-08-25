STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Breast milk of vaccinated mothers contains antibodies that fight COVID-19: Study

The research strongly suggests that vaccines can help protect both mother and baby, another compelling reason for pregnant or lactating women to get immunised.

Published: 25th August 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

The team is continuing to explore how breast milk containing COVID-19 antibodies gained through vaccination protects babies who consume it. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The breast milk of lactating mothers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine contains a significant supply of antibodies that may help protect nursing infants from the illness, according to a study.

The research, published in the journal Breastfeeding Medicine, strongly suggests that vaccines can help protect both mother and baby, another compelling reason for pregnant or lactating women to get immunised.

"Our findings show that vaccination results in a significant increase in antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in breast milk, suggesting that vaccinated mothers can pass on this immunity to their babies," said Joseph Larkin, a senior study author, and an associate professor at the University of Florida, US.

The researchers noted that when babies are born, their immune systems are underdeveloped, making it hard for them to fight infections on their own.

They are also often too young to respond adequately to certain types of vaccines, they said.

"During this vulnerable period, breast milk allows nursing mothers to provide infants with 'passive immunity'," said Josef Neu, study's co-author and a professor at the University of Florida.

"Think of breast milk as a toolbox full of all the different tools that help prepare the infant for life. Vaccination adds another tool to the toolbox, one that has the potential to be especially good at preventing COVID-19 illness," Neu explained.

The study was conducted between December 2020 and March 2021, when the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines first became available to health care workers in the US.

The researchers recruited 21 lactating health care workers who had never contracted COVID-19.

They sampled the mothers' breast milk and blood three times: before vaccination, after the first dose and after the second dose.

"We saw a robust antibody response in blood and breast milk after the second dose -- about a hundred-fold increase compared with levels before vaccination," said Lauren Stafford, a doctoral student in Larkin's lab.

"These levels are also higher than those observed after natural infection with the virus," added Vivian Valcarce, from the University of Florida. Vaccinating mothers to protect babies is nothing new," Valcarce said. "Typically, expectant mothers are vaccinated against whooping cough and flu because these can be serious illnesses for infants.

Babies can also catch COVID-19, so routine vaccination of mothers against the virus could be something we see in the future," he said.

The team is continuing to explore how breast milk containing COVID-19 antibodies gained through vaccination protects babies who consume it.

"We would like to know if infants who consume breast milk containing these antibodies develop their own protection against COVID-19," Larkin said.

The researchers said many other simultaneous studies conducted around the world also show antibodies in the breastmilk of vaccinated mothers.

"That means our study validates a growing body of evidence," Neu added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 vaccine Covid vaccine breast milk Covid vaccine for lactating mothers Covid vaccine for children Covid antibodies University of Florida Covid vaccine research
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp