STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Virus buildup in lungs likely driver of deaths due to COVID-19: New York University study

The study showed that people who died of COVID-19 had on average 10 times the amount of virus in their lower airways as did severely ill patients who survived their illness.

Published: 31st August 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

healthcare workers, PPE kit, Covid cases

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Viral buildup in the lungs is the likely driver behind the steep mortality rates seen in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published on Tuesday.

The researchers at New York University (NYU) Grossman School of Medicine, US, showed that people who died of COVID-19 had on average 10 times the amount of virus in their lower airways as did severely ill patients who survived their illness.

The finding, published in the journal Nature Microbiology, contradicts previous theories that simultaneous infections, such as bacterial pneumonia or overreaction of the body's immune defence system, played major roles in heightened risk of death.

The researchers found no evidence implicating a secondary bacterial infection as the cause of the deaths, although they cautioned that this may be due to the frequent course of antibiotics given to critically ill patients.

"Our findings suggest that the body's failure to cope with the large numbers of virus infecting the lungs is largely responsible for COVID-19 deaths in the pandemic," said study lead author Imran Sulaiman, an adjunct professor at NYU Langone Health.

The researchers noted that current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not encourage use of antivirals such as remdesivir for severely ill patients on mechanical ventilation. However, the study results suggest that these medications may still remain a valuable tool in treating these patients, they noted.

Despite previous concerns that the virus may prompt the immune system to attack the body's own lung tissue and lead to dangerous levels of inflammation, the researchers found no evidence that this was a major contributor to COVID-19 deaths in the group studied.

They noted that the strength of the immune response appeared proportionate to the amount of virus in the lungs. The coronavirus has so far killed over 4 million people worldwide. Those placed on mechanical ventilators in order to breathe fare particularly poorly.

Experts attribute the high mortality seen in other viral pandemics such as the Spanish flu in 1918 and swine flu in 2009 to a secondary bacterial infection. However, it remained unclear whether a similar issue afflicted people with COVID-19.

The latest study provides the most detailed survey of the lower airway environment in coronavirus patients, the researchers said. They collected bacterial and fungal samples from the lungs of 589 men and women who were hospitalised in the US, all of whom required mechanical ventilation.

For a subset of 142 patients who also received a bronchoscopy procedure to clear their air passages, the researchers analysed the amount of virus within their lower airways and identified the microbes present by studying small pieces of the germs' genetic code.

They also surveyed the type of immune cells and compounds located in the lower airways.

The study revealed that those who died had on average 50 per cent lower production of a type of immune chemical that targets the coronavirus compared with the COVID-19 patients who survived the illness.

These customised proteins are part of the body's adaptive immune system, a subset of cells and chemicals that "remember" invading newly encountered microbes, leaving the body better prepared for future exposure. "These results suggest that a problem with the adaptive immune system is preventing it from effectively combating the coronavirus," said study senior author Leopoldo Segal.

"If we can identify the source of this issue, we may be able to find an effective treatment that works by bolstering the body's own defences," said Segal, an associate professor at NYU.

He cautioned that the researchers only studied coronavirus patients who survived their first two weeks of hospitalisation. "It is possible that bacterial infections or autoimmune reactions may play a greater role in COVID-19 mortality that occurs earlier," Segal added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New York University COVID19 Coronavirus COVID19 death COVID lungs
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp