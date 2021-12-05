Product Review: Worth the Hype

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sol De Janeiro encompasses the joyful spirit of Brazil, not just through its products but also its fun packaging. It recently launched in India and I got three of their popular products. 

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

The Brazilian 4 Play moisturising shower cream gel is an incredible cleanser. With sustainably sourced ingredients from the Amazon Rainforest such as cupuaçu butter, a rich emollient butter, the product moisturises deeply. It carries a balmy pistachio-caramel fragrance, which you’ll love. 

The Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (pronounced boom boom) is an equally good product, especially for your bum. Considering there is a dearth of bum care products in India, this one makes a splash with its velvety finish. It melts into the skin. The lotion tightens areas that have cellulite or dimples, but to notice a difference, give it time.

Body oils are a must for winter, but the problem with most is that they aren’t transfer-proof. They are sticky too. The brand’s Glowmotions Copacabana Bronze glow oil makes sure this doesn’t happen. It has a subtle bronze tint with a golden shimmer that reflects beautifully under light. The oil carries a soft salted caramel and burnt coconut fragrance. I wish there was a pump though.

Brazilian 4 Play moisturizing shower cream-gel Price: Rs 890

Glowmotions Copacabana Bronze Glow Oil Price: Rs 3100

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Price: Rs 890

Availability: Nykaa.com

