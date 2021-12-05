Product Review: Worth the Hype
Sol De Janeiro encompasses the joyful spirit of Brazil, not just through its products but also its fun packaging. It recently launched in India and I got three of their popular products.
The Brazilian 4 Play moisturising shower cream gel is an incredible cleanser. With sustainably sourced ingredients from the Amazon Rainforest such as cupuaçu butter, a rich emollient butter, the product moisturises deeply. It carries a balmy pistachio-caramel fragrance, which you’ll love.
The Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (pronounced boom boom) is an equally good product, especially for your bum. Considering there is a dearth of bum care products in India, this one makes a splash with its velvety finish. It melts into the skin. The lotion tightens areas that have cellulite or dimples, but to notice a difference, give it time.
Body oils are a must for winter, but the problem with most is that they aren’t transfer-proof. They are sticky too. The brand’s Glowmotions Copacabana Bronze glow oil makes sure this doesn’t happen. It has a subtle bronze tint with a golden shimmer that reflects beautifully under light. The oil carries a soft salted caramel and burnt coconut fragrance. I wish there was a pump though.
Brazilian 4 Play moisturizing shower cream-gel Price: Rs 890
Glowmotions Copacabana Bronze Glow Oil Price: Rs 3100
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Price: Rs 890
Availability: Nykaa.com