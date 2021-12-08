Winter making you go weak in the knees?

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Have you noticed or have been told that joint pains get worse when it’s cold? Yes, winter winds do spell trouble for those suffering from arthritis. We speak to doctors in the city who share why colder temperatures worsen the pain and what can be done to bring it under control.

Dr Sunil Dachepalli, senior orthopedic and joint replacement surgeon at Yashoda Hospital, begins by explaining the condition in simple words. “Arthritis is the wear and tear of the joint surface (the point at which the smooth, white tissue covers the ends of bones), where we see a decreased thickness of the cartilage.”

On why the pain gets worse during winter, Dr Sunil says, “There are more muscle spasms in colder temperatures, which worsens the pain and stiffness of the joints. Cold weather reduces blood circulation to the fingers and toes, which amplifies arthritis pain. Low temperatures may increase the thickness of joint fluids, which makes the joints stiffer and harder to move. Less sunlight during winters can lead to lower vitamin D levels, causing weakened bones and joints.”

Dr Prasanth Dhanraj, senior orthopedic surgeon at Kamineni Hospital, says, “Joint pains may aggravate during winters, especially because inadequate sunlight exposure leads to decreased vitamin D synthesis in the body. To ensure healthy joints, one has to regularly exercise, keep the body warm using adequate clothing and hot water bags or fomentation, if necessary. Expose to sunlight whenever possible and vitamin D supplementation. Do not squat or sit on the floor. Avoid using the stairs. Exercise regularly, drink plenty of fluids and eat healthy food.”

Most commonly seen in women, Dr Sunil says family history is one of the most common causes for the condition. “While it can occur at any age, it most commonly begins during middle age,” he adds.