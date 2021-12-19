STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Factors leading to a stroke   

Examining two sides of a study.

Representational image of stroke.

By Anu jain Rohatgi
Express News Service

Name of study: Global Interstroke
By who and where: National University of Ireland, Galway, Ireland

What does it say?
✥ A stroke may get triggered by heavy emotions such as anger, or physical exertion 
✥ There are 30 percent more chances of having a stroke after an episode of rage, and within an hour of it, you can have a stroke 
✥ On the other hand, if you suppress your feelings too much or exert physically, the chances of having a stroke increase 
✥ The good news is that women with an optimum BMI are less prone to an attack of this nature.

For
Chances rise

Dr Vipul Gupta, Director, Neuro Intervention,  Artemis Agrim - Institute of Neurosciences, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram

A stroke happens when a part of the mind loses its blood supply and stops working. Certain events can trigger an individual in the direction of a stroke and may also increase the coronary heart rate, elevate stress and cause hormonal changes that otherwise regulate blood flow in vascular beds. This may increase the risk of a stroke. Apart from the usual reasons for having a stroke like high BP, diabetes, high cholesterol etc, we have seen a rise in those patients who perform rigorous workouts. This can increase intracerebral haemorrhage (ICH). 

Against
Issue is multi-factorial  

Dr Mohammad Shujauzzaman Bilal, Consultant - Neurology, Kamineni Stroke Centre, Kamineni Hospital King Koti, Hyderabad

Stroke is a multi-factorial occurrence and it may be inappropriate to limit the modifiable risk factor profile to just ‘some’ factors. Other things such as metabolic syndrome, nutrition and overall lifestyle, environmental and genetic influences are also risk factors for a stroke. Anger is an emotional experience. Whether avoidable is debatable. The same goes with physical exertion, which can rather be a great way to prevent vascular disease in the right candidate. 

