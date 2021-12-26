Product Review - On the ‘Bright’ Side  

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

POPxo lets you have fun with make-up in the real sense of the term. This is the brand’s maiden attempt at delivering a beauty product, and it does so through 13 curated ‘all-in-one’ makeup kits. These are both budget- and travel-friendly.

The lipsticks extend a good colour payback. They are not streaky, neither do they bleed. They aren’t sticky and that’s a valuable addition. Having said that, the lipsticks aren’t entirely smudge-proof. They last on the lip for about three to four hours.

The eye shadow palette covers you for different looks. It has a few base colours that are needed for any eye look—simple or fancy. Some bright colours lift your spirit as well as neutrals and shimmers. The darker shades are better pigmented than the lighter ones. The white shade doesn’t impress.

The nail paints are non-gloopy. The application is smooth. They need layering though. The shiny surface of the nail paint loses its glossiness in a couple of days. But for the price, it’s worth it.

Squad Goals - 12 Eyeshadow Kit Price: Rs 449

Vibin’ Mini - Nail Kit Price: `249

Availability: Myglamm.com