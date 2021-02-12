STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All there is to know about hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism is nothing but the over activity of the thyroid gland, that produces extra thyroid hormone and leads to increased metabolism.

Excessive consumption of iodine or iodine supplements is also a common cause of hyperthyroidism.

Hyperthyroidism in detail today. Hyperthyroidism is nothing but the over activity of the thyroid gland, that produces extra thyroid hormone and leads to increased metabolism. The most common type of hyperthyroidism is the autoimmune disorder Graves disease.

Here, the body makes an antibody called thyroid-stimulating immunoglobulin (TSI) that causes the thyroid gland to produce too much of the thyroid hormone. Excessive consumption of iodine or iodine supplements is also a common cause of hyperthyroidism.

FOODS TO REDUCE THYROID ACTIVITY

  • Gluten and casein are difficult to digest and can cause irritation and inflammation in the gut lining. Avoid gluten (wheat and wheat products) and casein (milk and milk products) becomes very important to heal the gut lining and manage the condition.
  • Consume food belonging to the Brassica family, like cauliflower, brussels sprouts, peanuts, cabbage, broccoli, kale, mustard greens, turnips, rutabagas and spinach which contain goitrogens that help the body block the ability of thyroid to use iodine and hence slows down the activity of the thyroid.
  • Omega -3- Fatty Acids are the building blocks for hormones that control immune function and cell growth, and also help improve the ability to respond to thyroid hormones. Include fatty fish, flaxseed powder, flax seed oil, cod liver oil capsules, walnuts, chia seeds and other seeds to get a dose of omega-3- fatty acid.
  • Protein sources also contain Lglutamine which helps in rebuilding the gut and de-inflaming the body. Opt for fish, lean chicken and free range eggs. Sattu and sprouts/whole beans combined with a cereal, also make a great protein source as the amino acid profile gets completed.
  • The hyperactive thyroid gland can deplete the zinc in our body. Include zinc rich foods like almonds, pumpkin seeds, peanuts to replenish the zinc losses from our body.

Deepika Rathod
The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

