Beauty 'Conscious'

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Vegan lovers are going to love this. Pilgrim, a cruelty-free beauty brand launched in India recently, with its ‘Secrets of Jeju Island’ collection, which is a real treat. The Shea and Cocoa Body Butter works on improving the skin’s elasticity with its fatty acids that lock in the moisture.

It’s a non-sticky, high-performance body butter without nasties such as paraben, sulphate, and mineral oils. After three weeks of applying it regularly, we can vouch for its hydration properties. What we’re not sure of is the brand’s claim about the body butter reducing stretch marks.

The other product that we enjoyed was the Volcanic Lava Ash Body Scrub. The exfoliating particles are non-abrasive. The presence of Yugdugu comes packed with copper, manganese, magnesium and more, dries out active acne. With regular use, it also reduces an acne relapse.

Secrets of Jeju Island, Volcanic Lava Ash Body Scrub Price: Rs 599

Secrets of Jeju Island, Shea and Cocoa Body Butter Price: Rs 595