STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Never ignore a heartburn!

Doctors say that occasional heartburn is nothing to worry about – common antacids are good enough to treat it – but if it happens more than twice a week, one must not ignore it.

Published: 24th February 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Heartburn

Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Have you ever experienced a burning sensation in your chest after you have consumed a meal? Do you, at times, feel as though the food you have eaten is coming back up your throat, leaving a sour unpleasant taste in your mouth? Called ‘heartburn’ in common language and ‘acid reflux’ in medical parlance, it is a condition in which some contents of the stomach are forced back into the food pipe.

Doctors say that occasional heartburn is nothing to worry about – common antacids are good enough to treat it – but if it happens more than twice a week, one must not ignore it. “A long standing acid reflux which does not go even after taking antacids is called GERD, which needs medical intervention,” says Dr Manish Kak, Senior Consultant (Gastroenterologist), Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad.

“Faulty lifestyle, wrong eating habits and stress, are the main reasons, but in some cases it is due to hiatus hernia – a condition in which the valve that separates the food pipe and stomach is weak and can be pushed open,” he adds. Cautioning further, Dr Kak says that continual neglect of acid reflux damages the food pipe (a condition called Barret’s Oesophagus), causes ulcer formation, blood in vomiting, which may further lead to cancer. “Sometimes, the acidinduced damage causes the food pipe to shrink.

Such people will have difficulty in swallowing food instead of having a heartburn,” he says, adding that just like any other disease the resolution lies in catching it early. Dr Kak informs that he gets as many as 10- 15 patients every day with complaints of heartburn, some as young as 15 years of age.

“In a month, I get over 300 patients with acid reflux. The problem seems to be increasing as people are careless about their health, eat lots of junk food and have no fixed eating times,” he says, adding, “Studies have shown that acid reflux is more common in females than males, for the simple reason that women don’t take care of themselves and also take a lot of stress.”

REMEDIES

Maintain a healthy weight; include exercise in your daily routine.

Stop stressing over small things. Stress reduction results in a dramatic reduction in the severity of
symptoms.

Take shorter meals at small intervals, and finish dinner at least three hours before going to bed.

Take a leisurely walk after each meal.

Say no to night-time snacks. Night-time acid reflux is more harmful. If you have this, try placing blocks under the legs of your bed to raise the head about six inches.

Sleep on your left side, instead of right.

Go for boiled food instead of deep fried.

Research shows that chewing non-mint sugar-less gum for 30 minutes after a meal lowers the risk.

TRIGGERS

Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating.

Excess consumption of tomato, onion, garlic, mint, and citrus foods.

Eating fatty and fried foods, unhealthy snacks, particularly late at night.

Smoking, excess consumption of alcohol and coffee.

Wearing tight-fitting clothes.

Medicines like aspirin, ibuprofen, and the ones that control high blood pressure can trigger it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp