Your guide to a hassle-free and cost-effective DIY facial at home

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Nothing beats a good facial. But what about the countless times when you just don’t have the luxury of a long good ol’ massage to revive the skin? Well, Havells has you covered.

The electrical goods company recently launched Havells Facial Cleanser SC5070. And trust us when we say it is nothing short of magic.

Extremely user-friendly, you can set the time and get going with a DIY facial at home.

Whether for daily cleansing routine or deeper exfoliation, this premium facial cleaner comes with multiple operation modes.

In addition, the device is water-resistant, so no fear even if you are doing the facial with your pretty feet soaked in the tub. Fitted with smart alerts, it will light you up in just one use. Literally.

Havells Facial Cleanser SC5070

Price: Rs 9,995

Availability: Online & Retail