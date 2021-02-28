STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Your guide to a hassle-free and cost-effective DIY facial at home

Whether for daily cleansing routine or deeper exfoliation, this premium facial cleaner comes with multiple operation modes.

Published: 28th February 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Havells Facial Cleanser SC5070

Havells Facial Cleanser SC5070

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Nothing beats a good facial. But what about the countless times when you just don’t have the luxury of a long good ol’ massage to revive the skin? Well, Havells has you covered.

The electrical goods company recently launched Havells Facial Cleanser SC5070. And trust us when we say it is nothing short of magic.

Extremely user-friendly, you can set the time and get going with a DIY facial at home.

Whether for daily cleansing routine or deeper exfoliation, this premium facial cleaner comes with multiple operation modes.

In addition, the device is water-resistant, so no fear even if you are doing the facial with your pretty feet soaked in the tub. Fitted with smart alerts, it will light you up in just one use. Literally.

Havells Facial Cleanser SC5070

Price: Rs 9,995

Availability: Online & Retail

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
facial DIY facial
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp