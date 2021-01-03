STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Active Algae Scalp Oil offers perfect protection

It provides a natural protective layer by increasing the hair’s resistance to breakage.

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Active Algae Scalp Oil Price: Rs 899.

Active Algae Scalp Oil Price: Rs 899.

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Last month we discovered a new personal care brand—Rêvées Clive. Using encapsulation, biotechnology and Ayurveda, it promises holistic care that is so needed today.

Active Algae Scalp Oil Price: Rs 899

Of the two products we tried, the Active Algae Scalp Oil with its intensive scalp therapy is the perfect protection magic formula for hair.

One-time use and hair fall was arrested. The oil stimulates cell regeneration and boosts hair quality too. But if your hair is really in a bad way and you need that extra bit of help, we suggest the Active Seaweed Scalp Nourisher.

It provides a natural protective layer by increasing the hair’s resistance to breakage. Algae are known for their beneficial qualities and these two products only prove the point. Only grouse: the oil is not really a fragrance reserve.

—Medha Dutta Yadav

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revees Clive Active Algae Scalp Oil
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp