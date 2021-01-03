Active Algae Scalp Oil offers perfect protection

Last month we discovered a new personal care brand—Rêvées Clive. Using encapsulation, biotechnology and Ayurveda, it promises holistic care that is so needed today.
Of the two products we tried, the Active Algae Scalp Oil with its intensive scalp therapy is the perfect protection magic formula for hair.
One-time use and hair fall was arrested. The oil stimulates cell regeneration and boosts hair quality too. But if your hair is really in a bad way and you need that extra bit of help, we suggest the Active Seaweed Scalp Nourisher.
It provides a natural protective layer by increasing the hair’s resistance to breakage. Algae are known for their beneficial qualities and these two products only prove the point. Only grouse: the oil is not really a fragrance reserve.
—Medha Dutta Yadav