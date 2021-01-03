Active Algae Scalp Oil offers perfect protection

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Last month we discovered a new personal care brand—Rêvées Clive. Using encapsulation, biotechnology and Ayurveda, it promises holistic care that is so needed today.

Active Algae Scalp Oil Price: Rs 899

Of the two products we tried, the Active Algae Scalp Oil with its intensive scalp therapy is the perfect protection magic formula for hair.

One-time use and hair fall was arrested. The oil stimulates cell regeneration and boosts hair quality too. But if your hair is really in a bad way and you need that extra bit of help, we suggest the Active Seaweed Scalp Nourisher.

It provides a natural protective layer by increasing the hair’s resistance to breakage. Algae are known for their beneficial qualities and these two products only prove the point. Only grouse: the oil is not really a fragrance reserve.

